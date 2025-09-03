We're continuing our Official Partnership with 8x8, provider of a leading integrated cloud communications platform for Customer Experience (CX).

This extension continues a successful collaboration that has seen 8x8’s cloud-based contact center and communications technology support our operations, enhance matchday experiences, and create moments of connection beyond St Mary’s Stadium.

Jamie Snaddon, EMEA Managing Director at 8x8, commented: “Southampton FC represents passion, dedication, and community - values that resonate deeply with us at 8x8.

“This partnership is about more than sponsorship. It’s about giving the club the tools to connect with supporters in ways that feel personal, whether that’s answering a fan’s question, delivering a matchday update, or creating a memorable surprise. We’re proud to keep building those moments together.”

Under our renewed partnership, 8x8 will continue to feature on the big screen and LED perimeter boards at St Mary's Stadium, as well as collaborating on digital content throughout the season. The two organisations will also collaborate on community outreach initiatives, exclusive fan experiences, and technology-led engagement projects.

Huw Fielding, our Director if IT, said: “8x8’s technology has become part of the way we operate - from supporting our ticketing and hospitality services to enabling unique experiences for our supporters.

“Renewing this partnership means we can keep raising the bar for how we connect with fans, on matchdays and throughout the year.”

8x8’s platform unifies contact centre, business telephony, embedded AI, and customer data into one seamless system - making it easier for organisations to communicate clearly, operate efficiently, and build loyalty. Southampton FC joins a global roster of businesses using 8x8 to create connected, real-time experiences for the people who matter most to them.