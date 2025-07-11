2025/26 Goalkeeper Kits On Sale 23rd July

We are pleased to announce our 2025/26 Goalkeeper Kits will be available to purchase on the 23rd July, online and in-store.

Pre-season kicks off tomorrow and so does the first outing of our 2025/26 goalkeeper kit. Continuing our collaboration with Puma, our goalkeeper kits will feature bold colours in purple, orange and green, with a striking pattern design.

As with the 2025/26 Home Kit, the men's team goalkeeper shirts main sponsor will be P&O Cruises, whilst the women's team will have Starling Bank front of shirt.

You can see the debut of our 25/26 goalkeeper kit as our men's first team take on Eastleigh FC at Silverlake Stadium. Tickets are now sold out for our first pre-season game, but you can watch online using our Saints Play app for £5.

Looking to purchase our new goalkeeper kit? Be sure to visit shop online on Wednesday 23rd July, it will then be available to purchase in-store at St Mary's Stadium from Thursday 24th July.

Our St Mary's Store is open on Thursday 12pm-7pm, Friday 10am-4pm or Saturday 10am-4pm. We are also open on every Sunday from 10am - 4pm throughout July.