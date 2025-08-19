Saints Store open tomorrow

Our club shop at St Mary's Stadium is open on Wednesday 20th August, so come in and see our brand-new kit and latest ranges.

We are pleased to announce that our store will be open tomorrow from 1pm - 6pm. So if you are at St Mary's Stadium for our 2025/26 squad signing session, visiting The Dell pub, or simply been looking to purchase a brand-new kit, come on down to St Mary's to shop in-store.

There's a host of new clothing items to purchase to get prepared for the 2025/26 season. From this seasons Puma Home, Away and Third kits, to our new Matchday and Travel ranges.

On top of this, we also have our seasonal Summer Shop available to purchase, and our Back to School range, perfect for when the kids finish their Summer Holiday.

Our club shop is also open every Thursday 12pm - 7pm, Friday 10am - 4pm and Saturday 10am - 4pm.