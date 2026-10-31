10-year-old Jude raises £5,000 with St Mary’s marathon

A marathon around St Mary’s Stadium. A £2,000 fundraising target. More than £5,000 raised for Saints Foundation.

Ten-year-old Jude took on an incredible challenge in support of our work, completing a walking marathon around the home of Southampton FC and smashing his original fundraising target in the process.

Jude completed the challenge across two days, on 26th and 27th October, taking on an incredible 122 laps of the St Mary’s Stadium bowl. By the end of the second day, he had walked the full 42.2km marathon distance, all in support of Saints Foundation.

As he clocked up the miles around St Mary’s, Jude received plenty of encouragement from some familiar faces, with messages of support from Matt Le Tissier, Tonda Eckert, James Ward-Prowse, Franny Benali, Ryan Garner and Sam McQueen, among many others.That support helped spur Jude on as he completed his marathon and raised more than £5,000, over two-and-a-half times his original £2,000 target.

We couldn’t be prouder of what Jude has achieved. His determination, generosity and desire to give back will help us continue supporting people across Southampton through our life-changing work.

A massive thank you from everyone at Saints Foundation, Jude, and to everyone who supported him along the way.

Feeling inspired?

You don’t have to walk a marathon to make a difference. Whether you take on a personal challenge, organise an event or come up with a fundraising idea of your own, every pound you raise can help us be there for people in Southampton who need us.

Follow the link below and select ‘Fundraise for us’ at the top of the page to get started. We’d love to hear what you get up to.