Zach Awe departs for Salford City transfer

Southampton Football Club can confirm that Under-21s defender Zach Awe has joined Salford City on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old centre-back joined Saints in August 2023 from Arsenal's academy, where he had previously spent over 10 years in their youth ranks.

He went on to make 21 appearances for the Under-21s in the 2023/24 campaign, before joining League Two side Accrington Stanley for his first senior loan move.

Awe made 27 appearances for Stanley, including a display at Anfield in the FA Cup third round against Liverpool, but returned to Staplewood after an injury cut his loan short.

The club wishes Zach the best as he departs on a permanent deal to secure senior football in the next stage of his career.