WP Group bringing some 90's themed celebrations to our match against Newcastle United Women

Our Women's First Team Official Back of Shorts Partner, WP Group will be Match Sponsor for this Sunday's home match against Newcastle United Women.

Get ready to step back in time and celebrate in true 90s style...

On Sunday 2nd February, our Women's First Team take on Newcastle United Women at St Mary's Stadium. As Match Sponsor for this fixture, WP Group is bringing together great football, iconic music, and an exciting look at renewable energy with our matchday activation at St. Mary’s Stadium.

What are WP Group bringing to your matchday?

Live music from the Supernova, the world's no.1 Oasis tribute band bringing 90s hits to life

An opportunity to win free match day tickets

Learn how HVO, a renewable diesel is slashing emissions by 90% and can fuel change in your business

What’s the 90s link?

WP Group are bringing you the best of the 90s: the music, the football, and a focus on progress with 90% less emissions thanks to HVO, our sustainable diesel fuel solution. The 90s were all about unforgettable moments – football that had us on the edge of our seats, music that became the soundtrack of a generation, and a bold vision for the future.

What is HVO?

WP Group believe HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) is a game-changer. It’s a renewable diesel that provides the same high-quality performance as traditional fuels while slashing emissions by an incredible 90%. By using HVO, industries can take a significant step towards sustainability without changing a thing.

Why are we working in partnership?

WP Group are proud partners of our Women's First Team for the 2024/25 season, #FuellingChange on and off the pitch. This partnership is about driving progress – supporting the growth of women’s football, inspiring the next generation of players, and making a positive impact in the community. Read more about our partnership together here.