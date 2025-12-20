Goalscorer Nathan Wood gave his reflection following the 1-1 draw at home to league leaders Coventry City in the Sky Bet Championship.

The visitors took the lead just shy of half time, Ephron Mason-Clark with his fifth of the season, but were reduced to ten men on 47 minutes.

Wood got on the end of Adam Armstrong's cross to equalise on 56 minutes, but the hosts couldn't find the winner despite pressuring the Coventry goal.

"I'd be lying if I said I was pleased because the game was level for a long time and I think with the standards we set ourselves we want to go win that game," said Wood. "So everyone is a little disappointed that we didn't do that. We're a little bit disappointed in the way we conceded in the way we concede in the first half, but it is what it is. We've got a game on Boxing Day so we'll recover and get ready for that.

"I think we could have shown more control in the first half. Gav [Bazunu] made some good saves so we're disappointed to go in one-nil down. But, like I said, we'll review it and see what we can improve and then get ready for Boxing Day. Because we equalised so early in the second half and they're down to ten men it feels like we need to win the game, and we do. That's what the Championship is about."

"I'd be lying if [my first goal] felt special because I just wanted to go and get another one! It's not really my job but I try my best, I feel like I should have had way more goals than I have had, but hopefully I can contribute more. I knew [Armstrong's cross] was going to be a good one. I knew I had to try and get involved. Hopefully I can do it more.

"Of course [we'll take positives] but the expectation is we win every game so when we don't win a game it's disappointing, no matter where we are in the table. Our expectation is to win and we want to win, especially at home in front of our fans. We expect to win. So it's disappointing for us."

