Women's Team

Women's Under-21s draw Winchester in Adopt South Senior Cup

Southampton FC Women's Under-21s will face Winchester City Flyers in the quarter-finals of the Adopt South Senior Cup.

Saints progressed comfortably through the first round of Hampshire FA's competition with a stunning 12-0 win over AFC Varsity, who play in the sixth tier.

Their next test in the last eight will be a trip to fifth-tier Winchester City Flyers, who beat AFC Stoneham in the previous round.

The Under-21s have reached the final two years in a row, but narrowly missed out against AFC Bournemouth on both occasions.

The quarter-final tie is currently scheduled to be played on Sunday 16th February.

