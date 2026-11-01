Women's Subway Players Cup Report: Saints 1-1 Leicester (3-4 pens)

Southampton FC Women picked up another point in the Subway Players Cup, as they drew 1-1 with Leicester City at the Silverlake Stadium.

Saints had the better of the attacking chances throughout, and took the lead through Libbi McInnes' first goal for the club in the second half, but were pegged back by a late Leicester equaliser as the visitors also took home a bonus point on penalties.

In the second meeting in a week against the Foxes, Simon Parker reverted to his slightly altered Subway Players Cup line-up, with just one change from their previous cup outing as McInnes came in from the start in place of an under-the-weather Chloe Peplow.

In contrast to last week's early goal in the two sides' last clash, there was little to report for the first 15 minutes as both sides looked to work the other out in a measured start to game.

Saints' Silverlake starters (Photos: Oscar Shannon)

Then, out of nowhere, Saints had a penalty in the 15th minute as a foul just inside the area was given as a spot kick; Amy Goddard stepped up to take it, but saw her well-placed shot saved by Katie Keane's dive to her left.

Not to be deterred, Saints kept plugging away with relative control but could find any clearer openings - Saffia Rae, who looked confident and composed on her third senior start, set herself to connect with a loose ball in the area but was denied by some last ditch defending before she could fire goalwards.

Leicester's first clear opportunity came in the 23rd minute when Alisha Lehmann raced clear of the defence, but hit her low shot wide of Alina Santos' goal as the angle tightened.

Santos was properly called into action just before the break with a vital save to keep out Poppy Pritchard's one-on-one chance, as the England youth international charged down on goal but couldn't beat Saints' Kiwi 'keeper.

At the other end, Mary Bashford went agonisingly close to an opener and her first goal of the season as a deep free-kick wasn't fully cleared, and she connected well with a volley that dropped just wide of the post.

The second half produced much of the same, with a handful of openings for both sides despite Saints' overall control.

Former loanee Saint Araya Dennis hit a powerful shot that was tipped past the post by Santos within ten minutes of the restart.

The deadlock was finally broken with just over 20 minutes to play as McInnes's effort eventually found the net for her first Saints goal. The tricky midfielder hit a shot that was deflected on its way towards goal, wrong-footing Keane who couldn't keep the ball out as it trickled over the line despite her stretching reach.

Libbi McInnes (L) is congratulated after her goal.

Although it didn't come in spectacular fashion, Saints had a lead to protect and Santos did well again to hold a close range header as Leicester searched for an equaliser.

As Parker rang the changes to give his wider squad more minutes, Saints created multiple opportunities to extend their lead and put the game to bed.

Maria Edwards jinked through the Leicester defence and struck a rising shot that was impressively tipped over by Keane in goal.

Niamh Murphy followed that chance with a shot over the bar from distance, as did young striker Jessie Archibald who fired too high with an opening that nearly produced her first senior goal.

The missed chances proved costly though, much like in the earlier league match, as the visitors found an unlikely equaliser just three minutes from time when Paulina Nyström was left unmarked to head home from a corner at the back post.

The referees whistle brought an end to the game as the spoils were shared, but Saints missed out on a bonus in the penalty shootout for the second time in the competition.

Maria Edwards, Milly Mott, and Rachel Brown all scored, but Amy Goddard and Niamh Murphy had their spot kicks saved by Katie Keane.

Libby Bance did miss for Leicester, but four successful penalties gave the Foxes a 4-3 win in the shootout.

Saints: Santos, Collett (Brown 46'), Goddard, Mott, Murphy, McInnes, Rae (Edwards 64'), Bashford, Brazil (Ferguson 64'), Harries (c) (Tucker 46'), Jupp (Archibald 64').

Subs not used: Moloney.

Goals: McInnes (67').

Yellow cards: , McInnes (37'), Murphy (45').

Leicester: Keane, Payne, Sherwood, Ale (80'), Stapleton, Mayling (c), Bance, McLoughlin (Draper 88'), Pritchard, Goodwin (Pelgander 88'), Dennis (Nyström 70'), Lehmann.

Subs not used: Baker, Kirk, Collinson.

Goals: Nyström (87').

Attendance: TBC.