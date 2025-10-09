Women's St Mary's return against Forest on general sale

Southampton FC Women's next home fixture against Nottingham Forest is on general sale, as Simon Parker's in-form side return to St Mary's Stadium in November.

After a statement Barclays Women's Super League 2 win over league leaders Birmingham, and a Subway Women's League Cup derby victory over Portsmouth, tickets for Saints' next home game are available to all supporters.

The return to St Mary's will be on Sunday 2nd November (2pm kick-off) against league newcomers Nottingham Forest, who themselves have had a positive start to the season and sit in third place in the WSL2 table.

Tickets are available at just £10 for Adults and £4 for Under-18s.

