Southampton FC Women marked a long-awaited return to winning ways with victory over Sheffield United in the Barclays Women's Championship.

Lucia Kendall, on her second consecutive start after an injury return, opened the scoring with a smart header from a corner, before Jacqui Hand equalised for the hosts early in the second half.

Jemma Purfield restored the lead and Georgia Mullett slotted home her first goal for the club as Saints got the job done despite a late, stoppage time penalty for the Blades

There was just one change to Saints’ starting line-up, as loanee Vivenne Lia returned to start at Bramall Lane.

Saints were on the road for the final time this season. (Photos: George Wood/Getty Images)

The hosts started brightly, knowing a win would lift them out of the relegation zone before the final day as their fight for survival continues.

After a battle in midfield in the opening exchanges, the first opening came for Sheffield United when Esther Morgan’s dangerous cross from the left evaded everyone in the penalty area.

Moments later, the ball fell kindly to Leanne Cowan in the area, who was leaning back as she blazed her shot over the crossbar.

Saints had weathered the storm and started to create some pressure of their own, which paid off in the 22nd minute.

A whipped, inswinging corner from Jemma Purfield was met by the run of Kendall, who stooped to cleverly redirect the ball past Sian Rogers’ dive at the near post.

Lucia Kendall celebrates her goal.

Falling behind didn’t cause the hosts to falter, however, as Sheffield United spurned a gilt edged chance to equalise when Alyssa Aherne volleyed wide under little pressure in the penalty area.

Maria Farrugia was next to go close as the Blades battled for a response, but a shot from ten yards out was cleared off the line by the retreating Paige Peake.

Saints held their narrow lead at the break, but it was the relegation-battling hosts who hit back early in the second half as Aherne broke down the right and whipped in a cross that Hand fired home on the second attempt, after an initial effort rebounded off the post..

There was further pressure from Sheffield United that Saints kept at arms length, before the lead was restored through captain Purfield just after the hour mark.

After chaos in the area from another set-piece, the ball eventually fell to Saints' skipper who turned it in amongst the crowd.

The next goal was going to be crucial, and Mullett blazed the ball over after good work from substitute Araya Dennis on the right, before Saints were let off when Maddy Earl could only find the side netting from close range.

Saints' reward was the next clear-cut chance, which Mullett took with composure to get off the mark for the club as she raced onto a through ball and took her time before slotting into the bottom corner.

Saints' second half goalscorers.

Sheffield United's pressure didn't end there though, to give them credit, as they battled for every ball in search of an unlikely comeback; Earl was denied by Stenson in the area, and from the resulting corner Ella Kinzett fired over after escaping unmarked at the back post.

The Blades did find a second goal to reduce the deficit again, as Abbie Lafayette powered in a penalty in stoppage time off the underside of the crossbar, but it was too little too late to salvage any points.

Saints held on to a much-needed victory, as the hosts' future in the division lies in the hands of the teams around them in the relegation battle.

Sheffield United: Rogers, Cowan, Lafayette, Kinzett, Farrugia, Hand, Morgan (Earl 70), Wilding (Butler 70), Scofield (Robinson 85), Aherne (Connolly-Jackson 85), Murray (c).

Subs not used: Davies, Jones, Bailey, Page, Foy.

Goals: Hand 51, Lafayette 90+6 (pen).

Yellow Cards: Wilding 12.

Saints: Stenson, Mott (Watts 84), Bourne, Peake, Purfield (c), Peplow, Kendall, Palmer (Harbert 74), Lia (Dennis 64), Pike, Mullett.

Subs not used: Haaland, Milne, Roberts, Udebhulu, Dean.

Goals: Kendall 22, Purfield 65, Mullett 77.

Yellow Cards: Mott 33.

Referee: Ella Broad.

Attendance: TBC.