Women's Report: Saints 0-3 Bristol City

Southampton FC Women were knocked out of the Adobe Women's FA Cup at the first hurdle after falling to a 3-0 defeat against league rivals Bristol City.

Remi Allen’s side were unable to create another memorable FA Cup run as their four-game unbeaten streak was broken by league rivals Bristol City on a blustery afternoon at the Silverlake Stadium.

The two sides had already met in the Barclays Women's Championship, with the score ending 1-1 on the opening day, but strikes from Ella Powell, Libby Bance and an own goal sealed the result in the second meeting of the season.

Some well-deserved rest was given to Saints’ history-making Wales internationals, Alice Griffiths and Rachel Rowe, as they started on the bench, whilst Under-21s goalkeeper Ella Pettit was included in the squad for just the second time.

With Storm Darragh still swirling, Bristol City gained the upper hand in the opening moments as they trapped Saints in their half, limiting them to a few counter attacks from Molly Pike and Freya Gregory that came to nothing.

The visitors came close with a neat phase of build-up play, but Milly Mott was on hand to make a crucial sliding block to intercept Mari Ward’s ball across the face of goal.

Fran Stenson was then called into action to push ex-Saint Lexi Lloyd-Smith’s strike over the crossbar, but Bristol City weren't kept out for much longer.

Fran Stenson made some important saves. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

Following their corner, the Robins opened the scoring through Powell, whose outstretched leg connected with a cutback pass and forced the ball into the net with 24 minutes played.

The visitors quickly doubled their lead when Bance found herself unmarked in the area to volley past Stenson, as Saints suddenly found themselves two down in the space of five minutes.

Bristol City captain Jamie-Lee Napier looked to add to the scoreline from the far left, but Stenson made another save to nudge the ball wide of the post.

As stoppage time came to an end with few chances of note for Saints, Lucia Kendall was brought down on the edge of the box to present an opportunity to reduce the deficit before half-time.

Aimee Palmer stepped forwards to take the kick, but her attempt rebounded off the Bristol City wall and Remi Allen’s side went in behind at the break.

Saints needed a big response in the second half, and an early Jemma Purfield free-kick found Peake at the back post whose header bounced just wide.

Aimee Palmer tried to force openings.

After winning back possession, Palmer fed a well-paced ball into Molly Pike’s run but her cut back was cleared by Napier.

Just as Saints were growing ever closer to finding a goal back, however, Peake found herself with some bad luck after an attempted clearance rolled over her own goal line, giving Bristol City a third goal.

The momentum was taken out of Saints' hands and, despite another Purfield free-kick that forced Fran Bentley into a save, the visitors remained three ahead.

After a few substitutions, Saints had some more life in their legs and created a chance for Rachel Brown late on but she couldn’t connect with the ball.

Saints’ FA Cup run drew to a close at the first hurdle at the Silverlake Stadium, as Bristol City advanced to the fourth round.

Saints: Stenson, Brown, Bourne, Mott (Peake 36), Purfield (c), Collett (Rowe 62), Peplow, Palmer (Griffiths 75), Kendall, Gregory (Thompson 75), Pike.

Subs not used: Haaland, Pettit, Nohasiarisoa, Watson.

Bristol City: Bentley, Powell, Mustaki (Thestrup 46), Struck, Rodgers (Teisar 84), Lloyd-Smith (Humphries 84), Napier (c), Bance, Ward (Bull 77), Syme, Morgan (Harrison 77).

Subs not used: Burns, Earl, Wooley.

Goals: Powell 24, Bance 29, Peake (OG) 69.

Referee: Callum Parke.

Attendance: 488.