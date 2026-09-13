Women's Report: Saints 0-0 Ipswich

Southampton FC Women followed up their winning start to the Barclays WSL2 season with a point against Ipswich Town in their first home game.

Simon Parker fielded an unchanged side from the opening day win over Durham, as Saints stepped out at the Silverlake Stadium for the first time in the 2026/27 season.

Despite dominating large spells of the game, Saints couldn't turn their chances and possession into goals as they were forced to settle for a draw against the Tractor Girls.

Saints started well in front of their home support, and almost had an early lead after just two minutes; Ellie Brazil rose high to meet a cross and her header dropped just over the bar and rippled the net, confusing half of the stadium who thought it had nestled in

The close opportunities continued for Saints throughout the first half as Brazil delivered a cross that almost evaded Lysianne Proulx, but landed on the roof of the visiting goalkeeper's net.

Still just 10 minutes in, Amy Goddard stooped to reach a header from a corner that was just wide as the one-way traffic showed no signs of slowing down.

Saints and Ipswich line up at the Silverlake Stadium. (Photos: Getty Images)

A shot across goal from Freya Jupp was nearly diverted in by Mary Bashford, before Abbie Ferguson has her first shooting chance as she fired wide after jinking into the area off the left wing.

Simon Parker's side thought they had found a deserved breakthrough just before the half hour mark when Goddard reacted to a loose ball from a corner to slide home, only for the referee to rule the goal out for a dubious foul in the build up.

The best effort of the half came minutes later when Ferguson again showed great skill on the left wing to cut inside and unleash a powerful, swerving strike which arrowed just past the post.

With no breakthrough in the first half, the game became slightly more even in the second period as both sides traded spells of possession.

Abbie Ferguson had a low shot towards the bottom corner tipped around the post before former Saint Tegan McGowan had Ipswich's first attempt on target just after the hour mark, which was comfortably held by Grace Moloney.

Moloney was tested again shortly after from an Ipswich corner, as Georgia Hunter connected with a header at the far post but couldn't beat Saints' shot stopper.

There was little to report as the game wore on, seemingly destined for a stalemate, with Bashford coming closest to a late winner as he low shot was pushed past the post at full stretch.

The game ultimately ended goalless, but the start to season remains unbeaten so far for Simon Parker's side.

Saints: Moloney, Collett (c), Goddard, Mott, Brown (Murphy 76'), Peplow (Rae 60'), Bashford, McInnes, Ferguson, Brazil, Jupp (Harries 65').

Subs not used: Philps, Hack, Bolton, Edwards, Tucker, Archibald.

Yellow cards: Peplow (53'), Ferguson (77').

Ipswich: Proulx, Lawton (Boswell 72'), Hunter, Weir, Roe, Palmer (c), Mitchell, Hornby (McAteer 72'), Dear (O'Brien 52'), McGowan (Ayane 78'), Timms.

Subs not used: Negri, Fox, Slattery, Cavanagh, Peake.

Yellow cards: Lawton (16'), Palmer (73'), McAteer (74').

Attendance: TBC.