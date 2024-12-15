Women's Report: London City Lionesses 3-1 Saints

In their final game of 2024, Southampton FC Women were handed defeat by London City Lionesses after a trio of second-half goals in a remarkable seven minute spell.

In their second trip to the capital this week, it was defeat for Remi Allen’s side at a chilly Hayes Lane despite a resilient first half battle with chances for both sides.

However, the hosts found the net first and quickly secured a safe scoreline as Kosovare Asllani, Isobel Goodwin, and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah wrapped the game up inside seven minutes, with Emma Thompson's stoppage-time strike a mere consolation.

After a month without a league fixture, Remi Allen reverted almost completely back to the side that started at St. James' Park in November.

There was just one change from the last Barclays Women's Championship outing as Rachel Brown's recent form kept her in the side, in place of Milly Mott who started four weeks ago.

Following her impressive 90-minute senior debut in midweek against West Ham, youngster Esta Roberts stayed in the matchday squad on the bench, whilst Fran Stenson returned between the sticks.

Saints' final line-up of 2024.

Despite it being their third match of the week, Saints tested London City from kick-off, winning the first two set-pieces of the game.

The Lionesses won the next, and Kosovare Asllani’s decision to make a lateral pass to Emma Mukandi was intercepted by Saints and led to a tussle in the far corner, which Mukandi managed to win.

After some build-up play started by captain Jemma Purfield, Lucia Kendall had the game's first shot on target but Emily Orman swept up the ball comfortably.

Having tracked back well to block Sofia Jakobsson’s cross into the box, Rachel Brown was then down the other end of the pitch but her shot from outside the box was wide of the target.

Centre-back pair Purfield and Tara Bourne showed their composure to sandwich Isobel Goodwin and shut out her opportunity to get a successful shot away, as Fran Stenson reacted to push away the resulting corner.

Some crucial blocks were made by Chloe Peplow to keep the home side at bay, as the first half momentum continuously swayed.

On a sudden counter, calls to shoot echoed from the stands as Kendall found herself in plenty of space to potentially lob Orman who was caught off her line, but the home goalkeeper recovered in time to protect her goal.

Lucia Kendall tried her luck.

Orman was then almost caught out again as she fumbled her clearance of Purfield’s in-swinging corner.

A flurry of more corners followed, before Freya Gregory had the closest opportunity to open the scoring but her fierce shot was deflected away in a strong spell from Saints at the end of the first half.

Welsh international Rachel Rowe came close to finding the back of the net next with a powerful header at the back post, but still both sides struggled to keep the ball on target and entered the break level.

In the opening stages of the second half, two big chances fell to Kendall and Megan Collett; Kendall’s strike forced a quick reaction out of Orman and Collett’s follow-up hit spun agonisingly wide across the floor.

Goodwin continued to contribute to London City’s best attacking play with a lengthy drive down the left flank, but as she cut inside past Bourne, Brown was there to make a solid interception.

Boye-Hlorkah was the next Lionesses forward to test Saints, but Stenson made an impressive, stretching save to keep the score goalless.

However, the deadlock was soon broken through Asllani who picked up the ball on the left side of the goal and fired home past Stenson.

The Swedish international's strike sparked life into London City that Saints couldn't contain as the following seven minutes all-but decided the contest.

The hosts doubled their advantage when Stenson was beaten by Goodwin’s chipped shot, after she had broken clear past her defender.

Moments later the third goal arrived, as Boye-Hlorkah advanced with the ball into the box and curled her shot into the inside of the far post after cleverly cutting back past two Saints defenders.

Saints needed to regroup.

A shell-shocked Saints were called together on the touchline to compose themselves and an Aimee Palmer free-kick then provided an opportunity for a goal back, but Orman was first to the ball.

The game approached stoppage time with plenty of effort but no breakthrough for Saints, as Rowe tested Orman once more with a powerful hit across the floor that was saved.

Saints remained resilient and their continued pressure was rewarded as substitute Emma Thompson found space to receive the ball and beat Orman with a calm finish.

It was the final attacking moment of note, as Saints' final game of 2024 ended in a disappointing defeat on the road.

Southampton: Stenson, Collett (Mott 80), Bourne, Purfield, Brown, Peplow (Thompson 82), Palmer, Kendall, Rowe, Pike, Gregory

Subs not used: Haaland, Peake, Nohasiarisoa, Roberts, Watson

Goals: Thompson 90+5

Yellow cards: Purfield 47.

London City Lionesses: Orman, Mukandi, Brougham (Mengyu 57), Campbell, Asllani, Meyong (Littlejohn 82), Jakobsson, Wilde, Brown (Goldie 82), Goodwin (Ivanovic 78), Boye-Hlorkah

Subs not used: Moloney, Neville, Scofield, Fitzgerald, Imuran

Goals: Asllani 67, Goodwin 72, Boye-Hlorkah 7

Yellow cards: Asllani 90+4

Referee: Hannah Gardener

Attendance: TBC