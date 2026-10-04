Women's Report: Bristol City 2-1 Saints

Southampton FC Women's unbeaten start to the Barclays WSL2 season came to an end against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Saints got off to a dream start inside a minute as Freya Jupp found the bottom corner, after Ellie Brazil's clever cut back, to open the scoring in a strong first half showing.

The hosts equalised just ten minutes after the break, however, as Lotta Lindström rolled home a rebounded shot in the area. Momentum shifted as the game wore on and a late goal from Sophie Ingle completed the comeback for Bristol City.

There was just one change to Saints' previously unaltered league line-up, as captain Emma Harries came in for her first WSL2 start for the club after starting in the Subway Players Cup four days earlier.

Saints' starters at Ashton Gate.

Inside 20 seconds, Grace Moloney smothered a shot from Maria Farrugia as the hosts looked for a rapid start, but Saints had other ideas as they returned fire to more clinical effect before the first minute had passed.

Ellie Brazil reacted quickly on the press, as Bristol City tried to play out from the back, and robbed the ball high on the edge of the box before cutting it back to Freya Jupp who was waiting in space to sweep the ball home into the bottom corner with just 43 seconds on the clock.

From then on, it was Saints domination for the first 25 minutes of the contest, and there was nearly a second goal inside five minutes when Amy Goddard hit the crossbar with a well-directed header from a corner.

Chloe Peplow was next to try her luck in the 10th minute as she ran onto a pass on the edge of the area, but fired her shot wide of the target.

Bristol City slowly managed to claw back the balance of play, but were still struggling to create shooting chances as Saints looked confident and composed in and our of possession.

Just after the half hour mark the high pressure almost paid off again for Saints, as Mary Bashford this time tackled Gemma Lawley from a goal kick; the ball ricocheted high into the air towards Jupp, who took a touch but fired wide with just Fran Bentley to beat.

Bashford came closer still just two minutes later from a corner as she cannoned a shot off the post amid a sea of bodies in the penalty area.

Libbi McInnes had a curling shot comfortably held with the final action of the first half as Simon Parker's side were more than good value for their lead at the break.

Action from a dominant first half. (Photo: Bristol City)

After two enforced, load-managing changes at half time, Saints had to stave off a resurgent Bristol City side who were pushing for a way back into the contest, and the cruel speed of football showed itself ten minutes into the second period as the hosts found their leveller after an end-to-end passage of play.

A flowing Saints move involving Megan Collett's tackle, a pinpoint Brazil pass, and some patient play in the area from Bashford, resulted in a lay off to substitute Abbie Ferguson who leant back and fired over the crossbar.

Bristol City then pushed straight up the other end and Emily Syme bundled her way into the area and saw he shot superbly saved by Grace Moloney, only for the rebound to fall kindly to Lotta Lindström who rolled the ball home.

With the goal coming against the run of play there was new life in the Robins' play, and they almost had a quickfire second but for a brilliant block from Milly Mott to keep out Farrugia's close-range shot.

Saints had weathered the initial storm but were firmly in a contest now as chances became harder to come by; goalscorer Jupp dug out a shot that was held by Bentley in the 67th minute.

The next goal seemed destined to be the crucial decider as the minutes ticked down, and it was the hosts who found it with ten minutes of normal time remaining when a floated pass from Esther Morgan dropped to Sophie Ingle in the area for a well-taken touch and finish.

It was a disappointing way to end a largely positive start to the season for Saints, who will regroup over the international break before their next block of games in league and cup.

Bristol City: Bentley, Morgan (McDonald 88'), Lawley, Ingle, Apostolakis, Aspin, Syme (c), Farrugia (Bissel 69'), Lindström, Gardy, Robinson.

Subs not used: Brzykcy, McSheffrey, Woś, Meena, Shore, Dafeur, Hebard.

Goals: Lindström (56'), Ingle (79').

Yellow cards: Farrugia (18'), Morgan (48').

Saints: Moloney, Collett, Goddard, Mott, Brown (Murphy 81'), Peplow (Rae 46'), Bashford, McInnes, Harries (c) (Ferguson 46'), Brazil, Jupp (Edwards 84').

Subs not used: Philps, Hack, Tucker.

Goals: Jupp (1').

Yellow cards: Peplow (30').

Attendance: 1,448.