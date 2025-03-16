Women's Report: Birmingham City 2-1 Saints

Southampton FC Women were narrowly beaten by league leaders Birmingham City on their return to action in the Barclays Women’s Championship.

The hosts took an early lead after Simone Magill converted a contentious penalty, and doubled their advantage through Choe Yu-Ri.

Saints found an instant response from Chloe Peplow to halve the deficit at the break, but that was how the scores stayed as it ended in defeat in the Midlands.

After a month hiatus, due to the international break and a bye week, Saints made their return with Marieanne Spacey-Cale in the dugout and two changes on the pitch.

Tara Bourne and Aimee Palmer were restored to the starting line-up, whilst Rachel Rowe was back in a matchday squad following her recovery from injury.

Saints were finally back in action. (Photos: George Marriott)

Within the opening minutes at St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park, both sides had forced pressure with darting runs to the byline but it was Birmingham who were handed a chance for an early goal.

Tara Bourne cleared a cross in the area but was adjudged to have handled in the process, much to her furious protests, as Simone Magill rolled in the resulting penalty in the eighth minute.

In response, Saints created some neat build-up play in midfield but the eventual shot from Molly Pike was comfortable for Adrianna Franch in the Birmingham goal.

There wasn’t much in the way of chances for the 20-minute spell that followed, as Saints looked to break in transition with the hosts on top of possession.

Just after the half hour, Yu-Ri broke down the right wing and delivered a cross that reached Geum-Min Lee at the back post, but her shot was blocked away well by Milly Mott.

Moments later though, the second goal arrived for the hosts after great work from Rebecca Holloway, who reached the byline on the left and crossed for Yu-Ri to head home.

Saints’ response was instant, and just what they needed as the deficit was halved within two minutes; Aimee Palmer whipped in a dangerous free-kick from the left wing that Peplow diverted into the back of the net on the stretch.

Chloe Peplow found an instant response before half-time.

There was just one goal in the contest at the break, after Paige Peake put her body on the line to block two Holloway efforts for the final action of the first half.

The second half began much like the first had played out, with Saints looking composed in their build up and focused in defence but the threat of the league leaders always loomed.

Birmingham came close to their third when Shannon Cooke headed over from a corner, before they had the ball in the back of the net through Yu-Ri only for the linesman to rule that the ball went out of play earlier in the move.

Just before the hour mark, another dangerous cross the the hosts’ left side found Magill at the back post whose header was off target at the far post.

Saints continued to push in the closing stages but struggled to fashion any clear openings and, despite their hard-fought efforts, had to settle for a narrow defeat.

Birmingham: French, Harris, Harrison-Murray (c), Holloway, Magill, Quinn (Fuso 62), McKenna, Cooke, van Egmond (Cho 76), Yu-Ri (McGowan 76), Lee.

Subs not used: Clarke, Mason, Lawley, Smith, Akpan, Baker.

Goals: Magill 8 (pen), Yu-Ri 37.

Yellow Cards: McKenna 84.

Saints: Stenson, Mott, Bourne, Peake, Purfield (c), Peplow, Harbert, Palmer (Rowe 69), Pike, Lia, Mullett.

Subs not used: Haaland, Milne, Roberts, Mallon, Watts.

Goals: Peplow 39.

Yellow Cards: Peake 83.

Referee: Sophie Dennington.

Attendance: TBC.