Women's Preview: Saints vs Sunderland

Southampton FC Women return to St Mary's Stadium for the first time in 2025 as they host Sunderland in the Barclays Women's Championship on Sunday.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Sunderland

Barclays Women's Championship

St Mary's Stadium

Sunday 19th January, 2pm

Saints will be looking to return to their November form as they resume action for the new year, after a difficult December saw Remi Allen's side exit the Adobe Women's FA Cup and Women's League Cup, before ending the year in defeat against London City Lionesses.

However, with the squad back in training for over a fortnight, attentions are fully on the second half of the season with a bumper crowd expected at St Mary's Stadium for the 2025 curtain raiser.

Despite the departure of Kayla Rendell and loan recall of Freya Gregory, Saints have welcome two January signings so far; talented young winger Araya Dennis arrived from Spurs and experienced full-back Siobhan Wilson joined from Birmingham City.

Both loan incomings could be in line for their debuts on Sunday, with Saints hopeful of further movements later in the window.

Araya Dennis was Saints' first January arrival. (Photo: Matt Watson)

Sunderland have already played their first game of the year, as they faced Exeter City in the FA Cup fourth round last week.

Ellen Jones scored a hat-trick and Eleanor Dale added four goals of her own in a controlled 7-1 win, which was a welcome fresh start for The Lasses who had a similarly tricky end to 2024.

Their final league game was a 2-2 draw against bottom side Portsmouth, with defeats against league rivals Durham and Blackburn in the Women's League Cup preceding that.

Sunderland sit in fifth place in the table, one place and two points above Saints with 10 matches played so far.

PREVIOUS MEETING

In the reverse fixture, an impressive second half display saw Saints earn a 3-0 victory in style up in the North East.

After a tight first half, Rianna Dean opened the scoring in the second period before doubling the lead with a stunning long-range lob.

Molly Pike followed suit in similar fashion with another incredible finish from distance to wrap up the three points.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Laura Van Lier

Assistant Referee: Steven Walsh

Assistant Referee: Elora Hardstaff

Fourth Official: Ralph Frostick

MANAGER PREVIEW

"It's obviously been a long time since we've had a competitive game so it's really nice to be back," Remi Allen said, during her preview of Sunday's return.

"We're obviously at home as well so it'll be great to see the fans, hopefully they come in their thousands which I've been told they are, which is amazing, and all the players are chomping at the bit to get going now."

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for this fixture are FREE to claim for all Saints fans to celebrate the growing support for women’s football, with over 6,800 already redeemed.

We are set to break a new club-record league attendance in the Barclays Women's Championship, and you can still be a part of it.

These tickets, as with all home games this season, will still be on the Saints Tickets App once claimed.

Supporters should download the app and their tickets prior to coming to St Mary's Stadium.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

This Sunday's 2pm kick-off will see a host of new and returning pre-match activities, as we expect to welcome a bumper crowd to St Mary's

For full matchday information, activation times, and FAQs, supporters are advised to read our dedicated article.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Sunday's game has not been selected to be streamed live, but there will be live coverage and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts, with full match highlights to follow on Monday: