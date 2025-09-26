Women's Preview: Saints vs Sunderland

Southampton FC Women head to the Silverlake Stadium for the first time this season, as they host Sunderland in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Sunderland

Barclays Women's Super League 2

Silverlake Stadium

Saturday 28th September, midday BST

BUY TICKETS

Simon Parker's side suffered their first setback last time out, as a well-battled contest against Bristol City was decided by a solitary late goal.

Former Saint Lexi Lloyd-Smith struck in the closing stages to inflict a first defeat of the season at St Mary’s.

Saints will be looking for an instant response to build on their positive opening two matches, with four points on the board to build on.

Visitors Sunderland have made an impressive start to the new season, and arrive at Silverlake Stadium second in the table.

The Lasses have taken seven points from their first three matches, including a 2-1 victory over Durham last time out.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Last season the away sides were victorious in both meetings, as Saints were beaten 2-0 at home but earned a 3-0 victory on the road.

A memorable strike from Molly Pike and an equally impressive brace for Rianna Dean earned all three points in Wearside.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Ella Broad

Assistant Referee: Luke Bowles

Assistant Referee: Michael Butcher

Fourth Official: Joanne Horwood

MANAGER PREVIEW

Ahead of Sunday's clash, Simon Parker said: “They (Sunderland) are a good side, they’ve always been defensively solid, they’re well organised and I don’t expect that to change.

“They offer a real transitional threat, they’ve been very effective and efficient in what they’ve done. They maybe haven’t created a crazy number of chances, but they’ve been efficient in what they do and they grind out results.

“I expect a very solid side, a very organised side, a very dangerous side on transition and set-pieces. We have to be very careful that we’re not too open in our build-up, because they could exploit that, and that we defend the box very well.

“It’s a smaller stadium than St Mary’s so hopefully we can generate a good atmosphere, so we’re hoping that it can feel like home with that smaller capacity.”

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for this fixture are still available, priced at just £10 for Adults and £4 for Under-18s.

Buy tickets

These tickets, as introduced last season, will still be on the Saints Tickets App once claimed.

Supporters should download the app and their tickets prior to coming to Silverlake Stadium.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

From food and drink to parking arrangements, find out all you need to know ahead of the game at Silverlake Stadium in our dedicated Matchday Information article.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

This season, all league matches will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: