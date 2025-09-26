Southampton FC Women’s Head Coach Simon Parker has confirmed a trio of absentees for Sunday’s Barclays Women’s Super League 2 clash with Sunderland (midday BST).

Speaking in his team news update ahead of the game, which will take place at Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium, Parker admitted Ruby-Rae Tucker faces “a prolonged period” in the treatment room.

Megan Collett will also miss out against Sunderland, while Kiera Sena remains sidelined by glandular fever.

“We’ve had a few players out, so the numbers have been a little bit lighter, but it’s also given us an opportunity to see more of those Under-21s, so it’s been good,” Parker said of the training week at Staplewood.

“Ruby is going to be out for a little while, we’re still waiting for the results of the MRI. The X-ray was all good, but she has had some shoulder issues in the past, so we’ve just got to make sure that’s all good. That could be a prolonged period of time.

“With Meg, there’s no big muscular issues or anything like that, but she’s going to be out for potentially a week, maybe two weeks. Hopefully we can make that as quick as possible.

“Kiera is still out with glandular fever, so we’re a few players light.”