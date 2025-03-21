Women's Preview: Saints vs Portsmouth

Southampton FC Women return to St Mary's Stadium for the south coast derby, as they host Portsmouth in the Barclays Women's Championship.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Portsmouth

Barclays Women's Championship

St Mary's Stadium

Saturday 22nd March February, 5:30pm

Saints are set to step out under the lights at St Mary's for a rare Saturday evening kick-off in the first south coast derby at home since 2022.

It will also be the first home derby in the Barclays Women's Championship, after Saints ran out dominant 5-0 winners in the reverse fixture at Fratton Park.

The last time the south coast clash was played at St Mary's, Marieanne Spacey-Cale's side were 2-0 winners on the night they were crowned Women's National League Southern Premier champions.

Supporters are urged to bring the noise during the Men's international break and show their support for the side with just five games of the 2024/25 campaign remaining.

The last derby day at St Mary's was a night to remember. (Photo: Isabelle Field)

Saints will be looking for a much-needed return to winning ways, but showed promise on their return to action after a month away with a narrow defeat against league leaders Birmingham City.

Last time at home, Molly Pike scored a brace in a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth have picked up their recent form to move out of the relegation zone with back-to-back wins - their only two league victories this season.

Jay Sadler's side backed up a 2-0 win on the road against Sheffield United with a 2-1 triumph over Sunderland at Fratton Park in their most recent outing.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Saints have already beaten Portsmouth twice this season in league and cup action, taking their record to six consecutive south coast derby victories.

Last time out in the league, a stunning display at Fratton Park saw Saints run out 5-0 winners. After a first half own goal, Megan Collett, Molly Pike, and a Rianna Dean brace completed the stunning scoreline.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Abby Dearden

Assistant Referee: Richard Fullicks

Assistant Referee: Ralph Frostrick

Fourth Official: Steve Walsh

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of the derby clash, Marieanne Spacey-Cale emphasised the importance of the home support to help her squad rise to the occasion.

"St Mary's under the lights is just a phenomenal place and when you get a good crowd in, they're very vocal supporting the girls and supporting the club, and I think that's so important.

"You can forget that side of it, the amount of energy that can be driven on the pitch by the support and the noise of the pitch, so that's something that does drive the players on."

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for this fixture are still available to be purchased, priced at just £10 for Adults and £4 for Under-18s

These tickets, as with all home games this season, will still be on the Saints Tickets App once claimed.

Supporters should download the app and their tickets prior to coming to St Mary's Stadium.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

This Sunday's changed kick-off time of 5:30pm will see a host of new and returning pre-match activities. For full matchday information, activation times, and FAQs, supporters are advised to read our dedicated article.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SATURDAY?

Saturday's game has not been selected to be streamed live, but there will be live coverage and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts, with full match highlights to follow on Monday: