Women's Preview: Saints vs Nottingham Forest

Southampton FC Women will host Nottingham Forest in their first St Mary's game of the season on Sunday 27th September.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Nottingham Forest

Barclays Women's Super League 2

St Mary's Stadium

Saturday 27th September, 2:00pm

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Saints will be aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the Barclays WSL2 campaign to mark their return to SO14 after a win and two draws in their first three matches.

Simon Parker's side are fifth in the league, and haven't actually tasted league defeat in eight games as their unbeaten run across seasons stretches back to March 2025.

Following a draw on the road last weekend up in Sunderland, Saints will be aiming to convert one point into three in front of a home crowd.

Saints will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten start (Photo: Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest are also unbeaten in the league so far this season with the same record as Saints, but find themselves a position lower in sixth based on goal difference.

Under new head coach Tom Mallinson, they drew their opening two matches against Ipswich and Watford, before beating Durham 2-1 on the road with goals from Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and Georgia Brougham.

Forest did have a midweek Subway Players Cup game to contest, though, which saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat at home against WSL side Aston Villa

PREVIOUS MEETING

In the final game of last season, Saints ran riot at the City Ground with a 3-0 victory to close out the 2025/26 campaign.

Goals from Michaela McAlonie, Megan Collett, and Mary Bashford, sealed the three points in style.

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of the return to St Mary's Stadium, Simon Parker said: "We love playing there, and the fans really improve that experience. Luckily for me every time I've been there with this team, [the fans] have been unbelievable.

"We get a good turnout, they're really vocal, we've had moments in games where it's been a challenge but they're always there to support us and make it a really enjoyable atmosphere for us, and not so much for the opposition, so hopefully they can make it there and enjoy it again on Sunday."

TEAM NEWS

In his pre-match interview, Simon Parker shared that the continuing increase in minutes for Saints' load-managed players will continue. Also, goalkeeper Alina Santos could feature in her first matchday squad after recovering from a concussion suffered at the end of pre-season.

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

Saints will be in their bespoke home shirt at Sunday's first home game of the season, and supporters can purchase theirs from the Saints Store, which will be open from 12pm-4:30pm around the game.

Who has picked up their 2026/27 home kit already? 😍 — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) August 12, 2026

TICKET NEWS

Tickets are still available for just £10 for Adults and £4 for Juniors.

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MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Full matchday information and timings can be found on our website, click here to read more.

Our Supporter Liason Officers will be on hand at the ground if supporters have any issues or queries during the game.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Al league matches will be streamed live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: