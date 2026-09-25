Matchday Information: Southampton FC Women vs Nottingham Forest Women

Southampton FC Women return to St Mary's this Sunday as they welcome Nottingham Forest Women in the Barclays WSL2.

With the fixture fast approaching, we've put together everything you need to know ahead of your visit to St Mary's.

Head to St Mary's

The Dell will be open from 10am, giving supporters the chance to get settled in and enjoy food and drink ahead of kick-off.

Join us pre-match at The Dell for a comforting Sunday carvery.

All the trimmings will accompany our carvery mains of English topside of beef, Norfolk turkey breast, leg of pork or chestnut mushroom, spinach and vegan feta filo parcel. Starters and puddings are available for you to upgrade to two or three courses.

LEVEL1 will also open from 10am, with supporters able to make the most of the facilities ahead of the match.

Kiosks 6 and 47 will be open from 12.30pm, providing food and drink options for supporters inside the Stadium.

Women's shirt available in store

The new shirt features the club's iconic red and white colours in a way never seen before. For the first time in Southampton Football Club's 141-year history, the famous stripes have been reimagined diagonally across the shirt, creating a bold and modern design inspired by the power and dynamism of the women's game.

The Saints Store will be open from 12pm - 4.30pm on matchday.

Alcohol available in the stadium bowl

After a successful trial last season, supporters will now be able to enjoy alcoholic drinks purchased inside St Mary's from their seats.

Alcohol will be available in the stadium bowl before kick-off, at half-time and during the match. As always supporters are reminded to drink responsibly and follow the instructions of stadium staff.

Post-match information

Please note that there will be no post-match player signing session following Sunday's fixture.

We encourage supporters to plan their visit accordingly and thank you for your continued support of Southampton FC Women.

Matchday Timings

10am: The Dell Opens

10am: LEVEL1 opens

12:30pm : Kiosks 6 and 47 open

2pm: Kick-off

All timings are subject to change.

We look forward to welcoming you Sunday!