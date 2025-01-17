Women's Preview: Saints vs Newcastle

Southampton FC Women return to St Mary's Stadium as they host Newcastle in the Barclays Women's Championship on Sunday.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Newcastle

Barclays Women's Championship

St Mary's Stadium

Sunday 2nd February, 2pm

Saints are aiming for a much-needed return to winning ways after suffering a narrow defeat against Durham last weekend.

Remi Allen praised her side's improved effort in the North East, with several youngsters in the side and debuts for new loan trio Vivienne Lia, Laila Harbert, and Georgia Mullett.

However, Saints' boss agreed that there her side needed something extra in the final third to earn their first points of 2025, with a return to home turf offering that opportunity.

In the last St Mary's outing, Saints stepped out in front of a club-record league crowd of over 7,000 supporters against Sunderland.

Vivienne Lia was one of three debutants in Durham. (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle have had a solid set of results to the new year with two wins and a draw in all competitions, advancing in the Adobe Women's FA Cup before picking up four points in the league.

However, the Magpies only rescued a point against second-bottom side Sheffield United in their return to Barclays Women's Championship action with a stoppage time equaliser from Rachel Furness.

In their last outing, they beat bottom club Portsmouth 3-2, this time with the winner coming 15 minutes from time after they let a two-goal cushion slip to 2-2 just after the hour mark.

Becky Langley's side have also been active in the transfer window, adding former-Saints loanee Freya Gregory to their ranks on a permanent deal as well as young Republic of Ireland international Emily Murphy from the American collegiate system.

PREVIOUS MEETING

In the reverse fixture, Saints were agonisingly denied all three points by a stoppage time equaliser at St James' Park.

A solid away performance saw Remi Allen's side take an early lead through Freya Gregory, but Deanna Cooper's late goal saw the game end in a 1-1 draw

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Jade Wardle

Assistant Referee: Richard Fullicks

Assistant Referee: Peter Wilson

Fourth Official: Michael Butcher

MANAGER PREVIEW

Ahead of Sunday's return to St Mary's, Remi Allen assessed her side's situation ahead of a "tough task" in opponents Newcastle.

"We're in a place where we're trying to bring in a lot of new players and embed them into the way we play and get results at the same time. There's bad performances at times and that's going to happen, but they rolled their sleeves up and fought at the weekend because we knew it was going to be a battle.

"We know it's going to be that again this weekend, but it's also a bigger pitch with bigger spaces so there's opportunities where Newcastle can hurt us be where we can also hurt them. They've given everything all week and there's been some wonderful stuff displayed on the pitch which is always good to see."

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for this fixture are still available to be purchased, priced at just £10 for Adults and £4 for Under-18s

These tickets, as with all home games this season, will still be on the Saints Tickets App once claimed.

Supporters should download the app and their tickets prior to coming to St Mary's Stadium.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

This Sunday's 2pm kick-off will see a host of new and returning pre-match activities. For full matchday information, activation times, and FAQs, supporters are advised to read our dedicated article.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Sunday's game has not been selected to be streamed live, but there will be live coverage and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts, with full match highlights to follow on Monday: