Women's Preview: Saints vs Durham

Southampton FC Women are back at the Silverlake Stadium as they host Durham in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 early kick-off on Sunday 16th November.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Durham

Barclays Women's Super League 2

Silverlake Stadium

Sunday 16th November, 12pm

Saints will be looking for a much-needed return to winning ways, as fine margins have seen them suffer consecutive defeats for the first time after their strong start to the campaign.

Simon Parker's side were narrowly beaten by Charlton and Nottingham Forest in their recent league outings, but goals from Mary Bashford, Jess Simpson, and Tara Bourne in those games have shown that the attacking endeavour hasn't slowed down.

Currently fifth in the league, Saints will be aiming for more positive results to end the calendar year and close the five-point gap in the early chase for the promotion places.

Saints celebrate in their last outing at the Silverlake Stadium. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

Durham have had a less positive start to their campaign, and currently sit in 10th in the table with just two wins from their first eight games.

Their season began with a win away to Portsmouth, but their only other victory came over Nottingham Forest in October.

Last time out, Adam Furness' side picked up a 1-1 draw in the North East derby against Newcastle, but they are yet to win again on the road since the opening day.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Last season, an impressive finish from Aimee Palmer was cancelled out by Mollie Lambert's late equaliser as both sides settled for a 1-1 draw at St Mary's Stadium.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Lauren Impey

Assistant Referee: Lorraine Catchpole

Assistant Referee: Gareth Dunn

Fourth Official: Fabio Roque

MANAGER PREVIEW

Ahead of his side's return home, Simon Parker remained in good spirits that his side can turn around their November form.

"We're looking forward to getting back out there, we want to change the way that we've been performing lately in terms of results - not necessarily in terms of performances because I think we've been pretty decent, even [against West Ham] the first 65 minutes were good.

"It is important to see those positives, but we need to start turning those into results and that's what we want to do this weekend against Durham."

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for this fixture are still available, priced at just £10 for Adults and just £4 for Under-18s.

These tickets, as introduced last season, will still be on the Saints Tickets App once claimed.

Supporters should download the app and their tickets prior to coming to the Silverlake Stadium.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Sunday's game is an earlier, midday kick-off at the Silverlake Stadium, and supporters can arrive at the ground from 10:30am.

With plenty still to see, find out all you need to know in our dedicated Matchday Information article.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

This season, all league matches will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: