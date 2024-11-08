Women's Preview: Saints vs Durham

Southampton FC Women return to St Mary's Stadium for the final time in 2024 as they host Durham in the Barclays Women's Championship on Sunday.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Durham

Barclays Women's Championship

St Mary's Stadium

Sunday 10th November, 12pm

Saints come into Sunday's test after an impressive victory against high-flying Charlton last weekend.

Tara Bourne's late finish capped off a resilient away performance at The Valley, and ensured the Barclays Women's Championship table remains as tight as ever.

Despite still sitting in sixth place, Remi Allen's side are just three points off the top of the league table, with games in hand on a couple of sides above them.

Tara Bourne celebrates against Charlton. (Photos: Stuart Martin)

Durham have enjoyed a strong start to the season themselves and sit in third place in the league, with five wins and just two defeats from their opening seven matches.

After a defeat on derby day against Sunderland, they returned to winning ways in their most recent fixture with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Blackburn on the road.

PREVIOUS MEETING

In this fixture last season, Saints took all three points thanks to a brace from Rianna Dean at AFC Totton's Snows Stadium.

The game was decided in the first half, as Dean's brace came either side of an equaliser from Eleanor Ryan-Doyle.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Phoebe Cross

Assistant Referee: David Middleton

Assistant Referee: Elora Hardstaff

Fourth Official: Levi Gray

MANAGER PREVIEW

"We always love being back with our fans," Remi Allen said, during her preview of Sunday's test.

"We've had a really good week, the players are excited, we're excited, so it'll be great to be back.

"Football is all about momentum and momentum is high at the minute, so we need to go and bring that this weekend."

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for this fixture, and all home games this season, will be on the Saints Tickets App.

Supporters should download the app and their tickets prior to coming to St Mary's Stadium.

Match tickets are priced at £10 for Adults and £4 for Under-18s.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

This Sunday's game kicks off at the earlier time of 12pm, with the turnstiles opening from 10:30am.

For full matchday information and FAQs, supporters are advised to read our dedicated article.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Sunday's game has not been selected to be streamed live, but there will be live coverage and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts, with full match highlights to follow on Monday: