Women's Preview: Saints vs Charlton

Southampton FC Women host Charlton at the Silverlake Stadium in their final Subway Women's League Cup group game on Sunday 23rd November.

THE MATCH

Saints vs Charlton

Subway Women's League Cup

Silverlake Stadium

Sunday 23rd November, 2pm

BUY TICKETS

Saints stopped their recent run of defeats last week as an Atlanta Primus goal earned a point against Durham in WSL2 action.

In Group C of the Subway League Cup, Simon Parker's side know that progression is unattainable, but they'll be looking to end the competition on a positive note after defeats against WSL sides Brighton and West Ham.

Saints are fourth in the group, above local rivals Portsmouth who they beat in their first group game.

Atlanta Primus celebrates against Durham. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

High-flyers in the WSL2, Charlton do still have a chance to progress to the knockout stages thanks to their win over top division side Brighton last time out.

Mary McAteer's goal earned them a 1-0 win over the Seagulls, meaning the Addicks need four points from their remaining games to advance.

PREVIOUS MEETING

In league action two weeks ago, Saints were on the wrong end of a narrow defeat against in-form Charlton, despite a positive performance in large spells from Simon Parker's side.

Tara Bourne netted late on with a goal that proved to be a mere consolation in the search for an equaliser.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Aaron Ford

Assistant Referee: Imogen Gates

Assistant Referee: Maya Korpal

Fourth Official: Levi Grey

MANAGER PREVIEW

Ahead of his side's final contest before the international break, Simon Parker touched on the opportunity for his wider squad against the Addicks.

"It's a good game for us, we know Charlton are a decent side doing really well in the league, and I think they have the opportunity still to progress in this cup, so it should be a good game.

"It's another opportunity to give players minutes, obviously one they deserve as well so we're not doing it for the sake of it, and we can try a few new things but conceptually we want to be the same with how we approach the game and what we want to do.

"It's just a game where there isn't really much riding on it for us so hopefully the players can play with some freedom and just enjoy themselves and show what they can do."

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for this fixture are still available, priced at a discounted cup rate at just £5 for Adults and just £2 for Under-18s.

Buy tickets

These tickets, as introduced last season, will still be on the Saints Tickets App once claimed.

Supporters should download the app and their tickets prior to coming to the Silverlake Stadium.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Sunday's game is at the Silverlake Stadium for the second week in a row, and supporters can arrive at the ground from 12pm.

Find out all you need to know in our dedicated Matchday Information article.

READ MORE

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Unfortunately, Sunday's game can't be broadcast live, but we'll have live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: