Matchday Information: Southampton FC Women vs Charlton Athletic Women at Silverlake Stadium

Head to Silverlake Stadium this Sunday to experience Saints Women play in the League Cup for the final game of the groups stages. Turnstiles open from 12pm for a 2pm kick-off against Charlton Athletic Women.

Tickets for this fixture are still available to purchase; you can buy them here.

Please note that this match is not part of the alcohol-in-bowl trial, which allows fans to bring alcohol to their seats.

Food and drink will be available at Sherwoods Restaurant & Spitfire Grill located in Silverlake Stadium.

Tickets are also available to purchase on the day before the game online using the link above. You will be required to show your ticket at the turnstile.

Parking

Parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are 100 spots available in total and must be purchased by Friday 21st November, 2pm.

Tickets for this fixture and all going forward at St Mary's will be on the Saints Tickets App. Supporters should download the app and view their tickets prior to coming to St Mary's.

There will be support tents and staff on hand to provide assistance on the day.

For more information, including a video guide and step-by-step instructions, click below.

