Women's League Cup Preview: Portsmouth vs Saints

Southampton FC Women face their second south coast derby of the season with a trip to Portsmouth in the Women's League Cup on Sunday.

THE MATCH

Portsmouth vs Saints

Women's League Cup

Westleigh Park

Sunday 24th November, 2pm

Buy your tickets here

Remi Allen's side take a break from league action after consecutive 1-1 draws, where they were dealt back-to-back blows by late equalisers against Durham and Newcastle.

Aimee Palmer and Freya Gregory scored their second goals of the season in each game, as Saints now sit sixth in the table.

In their first Women's League Cup outing of the season, Saints were narrowly beaten by London City Lionesses in Group C at the beginning of October and find themselves third in the group.

Freya Gregory celebrates scoring at St. James' Park last week. (Photos: George Wood/Getty Images)

Portsmouth's difficult start to the season has continued as they still chase their first win in all competitions, but they picked up a point against Sheffield United in their most recent home game.

Lily Dent's second half goal earned them a 1-1 draw at Westleigh Park before defeat against Blackburn Rovers followed.

They were comfortably beaten by Women's Super League side West Ham in their first Group C game of the Women's League Cup; despite a close first half where Megan Hornby's penalty kept the game tight, a second half salvo saw the Hammers win 6-1 and Pompey prop up the group table.

PREVIOUS MEETING

The first-ever south coast derby in the Barclays Women's Championship was a dominant 5-0 victory for Saints Allen's side back in October.

Freya Gregory forced a first-half own goal to open the scoring, before four second half strikes from Megan Collett, Molly Pike, and a Rianna Dean brace sealed a stunning win to keep Hampshire red.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Aaron Ford

Assistant Referee: Michael Butcher

Assistant Referee: Joseph Karram

Fourth Official: Sophie Dennington

MANAGER PREVIEW

"The players are excited, it's a great opportunity to refocus on the cup." said Remi Allen, speaking ahead of Sunday's clash.

"We know we played them last time and the score was what it was, but it's not going to be like that this time, we know they've worked on that - it's a different pitch, it's 3G, so there's a lot of things that are different.

"It's about us just applying what we do, being patient and taking the opportunities when they come."

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for this fixture are available through Portsmouth's website.

The hosts have confirmed there will be no specific segregation at Westleigh Park, and general admission is priced at £9 for Adults, £6 for Over-65s and £4 for Under-18s.

Buy Tickets

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Car spaces at Westleigh Park are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are free of charge.

Any further matchday information supplied by Portsmouth will be shared in due course.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Unfortunately, Sunday's game will not be live streamed, but there will be live coverage and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts, with full match highlights to follow on Monday:

X | Instagram

There's still chance to purchase your Southampton FC Women's half season tickets with five huge home games to come in the Barclays Women's Championship in 2025!

2024/25 HALF SEASON TICKETS