Women's Preview: London City Lionesses vs Saints

Southampton FC Women head to the capital for the second time in a week as they close out 2024 against London City Lionesses in the Barclays Women's Championship.

THE MATCH

London City Lionesses vs Saints

Barclays Women's Championship

Hayes Lane

Sunday 15th December, 2pm GMT

Saints will be looking to end the calendar year on a high and pick back up where their positive league form ended, after consecutive defeats in cup competitions over the past week.

It was the the first time Saints have lost twice in a row all season, as they bowed out of the Adobe Women's FA Cup and Women's League against Bristol City and West Ham respectively.

However, in the Barclays Women's Championship, Remi Allen's side are unbeaten in three games and have suffered defeat just once in their last six league matches.

Saints sit in sixth place, but are just four points off top spot in another competitive Championship campaign.

A point at St. James' Park put Saints unbeaten in three league games. (Photo: George Wood - The FA/Getty Images)

London City Lionesses are just one point above Saints in the table but sit two places higher in fourth heading into their final game of the year

After a solid start to the season, their league form has faltered of late with back-to-back defeats against high-flying Birmingham City and Durham.

The Hayes Lane-outfit have been involved in several high-scoring games so will surely bring the entertainment factor, with each of their previous matches involving four or more goals regardless of the result.

WHAT KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?

Saints will close out the year in red and white on the road.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Earlier this season, Saints were narrowly beaten in the Women's League Cup by Sunday's opponents.

However, in the last league meeting, Molly Pike, Emma Thompson, and Rianna Dean were on target in a 3-1 win at St Mary's Stadium in the final home game of the 2023/24 season.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee - Hannah Gardner

Assistant Referee 1 - Richard Fullicks

Assistant Referee 2 - Alice Parker

Fourth Official - Gareth Dunn

MANAGER PREVIEW

"We've obviously played them once in the cup and I though we gave a good account of ourselves, but it'll be a different prospect and one that we're looking forward to." said Remi Allen, in her final preview of the year.

"It feels like an age since we've played a league game, which is a shame because we were in such good form when the league stopped for the international break.

"It'll be nice to get back to league action, there seems to be a focus and a determination on the players' faces in the way they've trained so it will be brilliant if we can end this part of the season on high."

TICKET NEWS

Tickets are available to purchase through London City Lionesses' website, and are priced at just £11 for Adults, £7 for Over-65s and 19 to 22-year-olds, and £6 for Under-18s.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Parking is available to supporters at Hayes Lane on a first-come, first-served basis, including bays designated for Blue Badge holders. Overflow parking is available at the nearby Nuffield with spaces are provided free of charge.

Further matchday information can be found on London City's website, via their 'plan your visit' section or in their fan guide article.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Unfortunately, Sunday's game will not be live streamed, but there will be live coverage and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts, with full match highlights to follow on Monday:

There will also be a full match replay available on the Barclays Women's Championship YouTube channel after the game.

