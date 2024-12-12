Published:
Women's Team

Saints close out 2024 with London City Lionesses trip

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Women's Team/Matchdays/Adobe Women's FA Cup/20241208 Southampton vs Bristol City/CM_Southampton_FC_Women_v_Bristol_City_Women_in_FA_Cup_055_dqp7u1

Southampton FC Women face a trip to to London City Lionesses in their final game of the calendar year in the Barclays Women's Championship.

Remi Allen's side will travel to the league's fourth-placed side, who are just one point and two places above them in the table.

Sunday's clash, a 2pm kick-off at Hayes Lane, will be the final game of 2024 with Saints currently sat in sixth place, but just four points off the top spot in another tight Barclays Women's Championship campaign.

Tickets are available to purchase through London City Lionesses' website, and are priced at just £11 for Adults, £7 for Over-65s and 19 to 22-year-olds, and £6 for Under-18s.

BUY TICKETS

Parking is available to supporters at Hayes Lane on a first-come, first-served basis, including bays designated for Blue Badge holders. Overflow parking is available at the nearby Nuffield with spaces are provided free of charge.

Related

play

01:04

2024-25/Women's Team/Matchdays/Women's League Cup/20241211 West Ham vs Southampton/AMI23480_cw0ajn

Esta Roberts on senior debut against West Ham

Women's Team
play

02:50

2024-25/Women's Team/Matchdays/Adobe Women's FA Cup/20241208 Southampton vs Bristol City/CM_Southampton_FC_Women_v_Bristol_City_Women_in_FA_Cup_081_yb9l1u

Remi Allen highlights positives from West Ham test

Women's Team