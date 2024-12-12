Saints close out 2024 with London City Lionesses trip

Southampton FC Women face a trip to to London City Lionesses in their final game of the calendar year in the Barclays Women's Championship.

Remi Allen's side will travel to the league's fourth-placed side, who are just one point and two places above them in the table.

Sunday's clash, a 2pm kick-off at Hayes Lane, will be the final game of 2024 with Saints currently sat in sixth place, but just four points off the top spot in another tight Barclays Women's Championship campaign.

Tickets are available to purchase through London City Lionesses' website, and are priced at just £11 for Adults, £7 for Over-65s and 19 to 22-year-olds, and £6 for Under-18s.

Parking is available to supporters at Hayes Lane on a first-come, first-served basis, including bays designated for Blue Badge holders. Overflow parking is available at the nearby Nuffield with spaces are provided free of charge.