Women's Preview: Leicester City vs Saints

Southampton FC Women travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 on Sunday 25th October.

THE MATCH

Leicester City vs Saints

Barclays Women's Super League 2

King Power Stadium

Sunday 25th October, 3:00pm

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Saints will make their long-awaited return to league action with a positive week of cup football under their belts.

Entering the third game in a week, Simon Parker's side will be buoyed by a point away to Bristol City and a stunning home victory over WSL side Crystal Palace in the Subway Players Cup.

All three starting forwards - Emma Harries, Freya Jupp, and Ellie Brazil - along with full-back Megan Collett, have scored this week, as momentum and togetherness on and off the pitch is clear to see ahead of a first-ever clash with Leicester City.

Saints celebrated a big midweek win in the cup. (Photo: Oscar Shannon)

The Foxes have had a difficult start to life back in the second tier, following their relegation from the WSL last season, as they find themselves in eighth place in the table after five league games.

After two wins in their first two games against Sheffield United and Durham, Rick Passmoor's side are yet to taste victory since and are on a three-game losing streak in the league, which extends to five matches without victory in all competitions.

PREVIOUS MEETING

This will be the first competitive meeting with the Foxes for Saints.

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of the clash, Simon Parker said: "Obviously when you have a smaller squad these three-game weeks are a little bit more difficult you could say, but the team are doing amazing.

"We always want to be better so that mindset is good, the players know it's a really tough game, but they're embracing that and they're just full of belief that they can beat anybody."

TEAM NEWS

In Parker's Leicester preview, he confirmed that defender Ellie Hack will be absent from the side for "the foreseeable future" after picking up an ankle injury.

Other than long-term absentee Laura Hughes, Hack is the only fresh absentee as a handful of recently injured played have continued to increase their playing time over the two recent cup matches, boosting the squad's strength in depth.

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

Saints will be in their beige and red third kit for the second time this season, after their opening day triumph against Durham.

Repping 🤍❤️ on the road tomorrow 🫡 pic.twitter.com/OnazcrWcm4 — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) October 24, 2026

TICKET NEWS

Travelling supporters can still purchase tickets via the hosts' ticketing site from the following link, with block A2 recommended for Saints fans.

TICKETS

Tickets are priced at:

Adults - £12

Concession/Under-22s - £8

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Parking is also available on a first come, first serve basis, priced at £5. Vehicles must be parked one hour before kick off & the car park will reopen one hour after the final whistle.

PARKING

Further information regarding games at the King Power can be found on Leicester City's website.

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CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Al league matches will be streamed live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: