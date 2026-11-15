Women's Preview: Burnley vs Saints

Southampton FC Women travel to Turf Moor in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, as they face Burnley on Sunday 15th November.

THE MATCH

Burnley vs Saints

Barclays Women's Super League 2

Turf Moor

Sunday 15th November, 2:00pm

BUY TICKETS

Saints will have momentum on their side for a first-ever clash with Burnley after a fantastic home win last week.

Simon Parker's side marked their return to St Mary's with a 4-1 victory over Sheffield United, thanks to a brace from Ellie Brazil and first goals of the season for Mary Bashford and Chloe Peplow.

The result maintained an unbeaten start to the season at home, and closed a bit of a gap on the top five in the table as Saints find themselves in sixth place after seven games.

Saints were emphatic winners at home last week. (Photo: Oscar Shannon)

Burnley, meanwhile, have had a tricky start to life in the WSL2 after their promotion from the National League Northern Premier Division.

The Clarets are yet to win in the league, with just two points on the board which both game in goalless draws against Watford and Bristol City.

Their solitary win this season came in the Subway Players Cup, as a stoppage time goal earned them a 3-2 victory over Durham.

PREVIOUS MEETING

This will be the first time the two sides have ever faced each other.

FAMILIAR FACES

After leaving Saints in the summer, versatile Irish full-back Kiera Sena joined Burnley to continue her career in the second tier of English football.

She has made five appearances for the Clarets, mainly in the Subway Players Cup, with one outing in the league against Sunderland.

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of the clash, Simon Parker said: "[Burnley] have definitely got some individuals that can cause issues, we have to be very aware of the threat of the crosses, they have a transition threat and the fact that they usually defend a little bit deeper than some of the teams we've played.

"A slightly different dynamic for us to work through, but we want to follow up from the Sheffield United result and just keep some positive momentum so yeah, as usual it'll be a game we'll be excited and looking forward to."

WHAT KIT ARE SAINTS WEARING?

Saints will step out in their blue away kit at Turf Moor.

It's MATCHDAY on the road 💪 pic.twitter.com/m2dxO0KWJX — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) November 15, 2026

TICKET NEWS

Travelling supporters are able to purchase tickets via the hosts' ticketing site from the following link, with Block 6 or 5 recommended for Saints fans, and the South East Corner for accessibility seating.

TICKETS

Tickets are priced at:

Adults - £10

Over 66 - £5

Under-21s - £3

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Specific details regarding Saints' first-ever trip to Turf Moor are available to read on Burnley's club website.

READ MORE

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Al league matches will be streamed live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: