Women's Preview: Bristol City vs Saints

Southampton FC Women are back on the road as they travel to Bristol City in the Barclays Women's Championship.

THE MATCH

Bristol City vs Saints

Barclays Women's Championship

Ashton Gate

Sunday 16th February, 2pm

Ticket information

Saints were forced to settle for just a point in their last outing as a last minute equaliser from Newcastle saw them share a 2-2 draw at St Mary's at the start of the month.

It was a point in the right direction for Remi Allen's side, however, who will be looking to put a tricky December and January firmly behind them ahead of their final seven games.

Molly Pike scored twice in an impressive display, with Saints' No. 10 restored to her preferred position as the squad of new signings and injury troubles began to gel on the pitch again.

Molly Pike was on target last time out. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

Bristol City have had a solid campaign following their relegation from the Women's Super League last season, as they currently sit third in the table.

Just three points off the league leaders, the Robins have won four of their last five league games with a statement 3-1 victory over league leaders Birmingham in their last Championship outing.

However, a series of cup defeats - including a heavy 5-0 loss against Arsenal to bow out of the FA Cup last weekend - means that Steve Kirby's side have actually lost four of their last six games in all competitions.

PREVIOUS MEETING

In the first game of the 2024/25 campaign, Saints hosted Bristol City in a 1-1 draw at St Mary's Stadium.

After former Saint Lexi Lloyd-Smith opened the scoring, an impressive free-kick from Aimee Palmer on her debut levelled the scores for an opening day draw.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Magda Golba

Assistant Referee: Luke Bowles

Assistant Referee: Maya Korpal

Fourth Official: Julia Kings

WHAT KIT WILL SAINTS BE IN?

Another away day, another outing for our yellow and navy away kit.

Yellows, Yellows! (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking ahead of trip to Ashton Gate, Remi Allen assessed the importance of continuing their progress as her side look to return to form in the Barclays Women's Championship.

"It'll be great to get points on the board, we're playing a top side and we do respect that but we're in a good place.

"Yes we were disappointed with the last minute goal against Newcastle but the performance was there, it was really good so it's definitely something to build on so I'm excited to get going again."

Remi Allen's full preview interview to follow.

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for the game are available on Bristol City's website, with away supporters advised to purchase seats in blocks W11 or W12.

Match tickets are priced at £12.25 for Adults, £10.25 for Over-65s and 22-19-year-olds, £7 for 18-12-year-olds, and £5 for Under-12s.

BUY TICKETS

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

All further information, including directions and parking details, can be found via Bristol City's matchday information page.

READ MORE

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

Sunday's game has not been selected to be streamed live, but there will be live coverage and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts, with full match highlights to follow on Monday: