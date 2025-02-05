Published:
Women's Team

Saints set for Ashton Gate away day in Women's Championship

Written by
SFC Media
Southampton FC Women will head to Ashton Gate in the Barclays Women's Championship, as they face Bristol City on Sunday 16th February.

Remi Allen's side will be looking to build on a point claimed against Newcastle when they travel to Bristol for their next league fixture.

Tickets for the game are available on Bristol City's website, with away supporters advised to purchase seats in blocks W11 or W12.

Match tickets are priced at £12.25 for Adults, £10.25 for Over-65s and 22-19-year-olds, £7 for 18-12-year-olds, and £5 for Under-12s.

Further information is available via Bristol City's 'First Time Fan Guide'.

