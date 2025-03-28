Women's Preview: Blackburn vs Saints

Southampton FC Women travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers in the Barclays Women's Championship.

THE MATCH

Blackburn Rovers vs Saints

Barclays Women's Championship

Ewood Park

Saturday 29th March, 12:30pm

Ticket information

Saints had to settle for a point on derby day when they faced Portsmouth last week, with the spoils shared in a goalless encounter at St Mary's Stadium.

Georgia Mullett had a goal contentiously ruled out for offside, before Fran Stenson made a vital late save to prevent the visitors from stealing the points.

The result ensured Saints have only lost one of their last four matches but, with the other games all being draws, Marieanne Spacey-Cale's side will be hoping for a much-needed return to winning ways.

Fran Stenson made some crucial saves last week. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

Blackburn are in the midst of a relegation battle that looks set to go the distance in the final weeks of the season, as they currently sit in 10th place, one place and two points above Sheffield United in the relegation spot.

Rovers do have games in hand on the teams around them though, with five matches of their season still to play.

They are without a win in their last seven games, but their most recent outing was an impressive 1-1 draw against Bristol City with Tyler Toland on target.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Earlier this season, Saints were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Blackburn in a disappointing afternoon at St Mary's Stadium.

Saints took a point from their first trip to Ewood Park back in 2022, with Katie Wilkinson on target in a 1-1 draw on the road.

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Lauren Whiteman

Assistant Referee: Charlotte Sparling

Assistant Referee: David Mitchell

Fourth Official: Folu Aladelusi

WHAT KIT WILL SAINTS BE IN?

Saints will be in their pink third kit on the road in Blackburn.

A return to pink on Saturday. (Photo: George Wood - Getty Images)

TICKET NEWS

Tickets for the game are available on Blackburn's website, and are listed at £10 for Adults, £8 for Over-65s, £6 for Under-17s, and £4 for Under-14s.

Tickets will also be available on the day of the game from the Roverstore located in the Blackburn End of the stadium

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

All further information, including directions and parking details, can be found via Blackburn's stadium information page.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SATURDAY?

Saturday's game has not been selected to be streamed live, but there will be live coverage and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts, with full match highlights to follow on Monday.