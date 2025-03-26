Ewood Park awaits for Saints in Women's Championship

Southampton FC Women will head to Ewood Park for their penultimate away game of the Barclays Women's Championship season on Saturday 29th March.

Saints will travel to Blackburn for their second consecutive Saturday fixture, with an earlier kick-off against Rovers at 12:30pm.

Tickets for the game are available on Blackburn's website, and are listed at £10 for Adults, £8 for Over-65s, £6 for Under-17s, and £4 for Under-14s.

Tickets will also be available on the day of the game from the Roverstore located in the Blackburn End of the stadium

Further details are available via Blackburn's stadium information page.