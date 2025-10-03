Southampton FC Women head to St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park to take on league leaders Birmingham City in the Barclays Women’s Super League 2 on Sunday.

THE MATCH

Birmingham City vs Saints

Barclays Women’s Super League 2

St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park

Sunday 5th October, 2pm BST

Saints take on early season table toppers Birmingham, who came agonisingly close to winning promotion back to the WSL last term.

Blues Women have taken 10 points from their first four league outings of the new campaign, including a stoppage-time victory at Sheffield United last time out, and have scored nine goals in their two home games.

It represents a tough task for Saints, but Simon Parker’s side have also started well, losing only one of their first four.

Saints have the opportunity to move within two points of the leaders in the early season table with victory in the Midlands.

The month ahead, including TWO derby days 🗓️👀

PREVIOUS MEETING

Birmingham won both meetings between the teams last season, most recently a narrow 2-1 success at St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park in March.

Chloe Peplow was on target for Saints that day, who trailed 2-0 in the first half and will hope for a faster start this time around.

Blues were also victorious at St Mary’s last October, scoring a goal in each half in a 2-0 win on the south coast.

This looks familiar 🧐
@chloe_pep has previous against Birmingham 👀

SUNDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: TBC

Assistant Referee: TBC

Assistant Referee: TBC

Fourth Official: TBC

MANAGER PREVIEW

Speaking following his side's 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland, manager Parker said his side needs to reflect on the learnings of the point last time out.

"Ultimately if we want to be aggressive and we want to press, we cannot be passive. So we've got to make sure that we're brave and have that energy.

"We'll be working on the things we need to; in the final third we'll work on getting our shots off, making sure we're working the keeper. When we got into those good areas she hasn't really had to make any saves, that's on us.

"So we need to be more clinical, get our shots off. But we're getting into the right areas."

TICKET NEWS

Tickets are available to purchase through the Birmingham City website, and are priced at £13 for Adults, £10 for 18-24-year-olds and Seniors, and £6 for Under-18s.

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

The Sports Illustrated Tickets Fans Zone at St Andrew's @ Knigthead Park will open from midday, with a live DJ performance taking place between then and 2pm.

There's also a whole host of kids entertainment, including appearances from Beau and Belle, complimentary face paints, balloon artists and a dance machine.

Birmingham will also be taking part in the Fan Choice initiative, meaning alcohol will be allowed inside the bowl for the game.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON SUNDAY?

This season, all league matches will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

Can't join us on Sunday? 🤔



📺 Watch our trip to Birmingham LIVE on YouTube: — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) October 2, 2025

There will be live updates and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts as always, with full match highlights to follow after the game: