Women's opening day Durham tickets on sale

Southampton FC Women will head to Durham on the opening day of the 2026/27 season, with tickets available now.

The Barclays Women's Super League 2 action kicks off with a long away trip for Simon Parker's side, who head to Maiden Castle on Sunday 6th September, with a 12pm kick-off.

Travelling supporters are able to purchase tickets via the hosts' ticketing site from the following link.

TICKETS

Tickets are priced at:

Adults - £12

Students - £8

Child (16 & under) - £6

Further information can be found on Durham's Fan Guide page on their website.