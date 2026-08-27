Published:
Women's Team

Women's opening day Durham tickets on sale

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Women's Team/Matches/20260322 Durham vs Southampton/GW027949_17yBU5kP_copy_ky3ex4

Southampton FC Women will head to Durham on the opening day of the 2026/27 season, with tickets available now.

The Barclays Women's Super League 2 action kicks off with a long away trip for Simon Parker's side, who head to Maiden Castle on Sunday 6th September, with a 12pm kick-off.

Travelling supporters are able to purchase tickets via the hosts' ticketing site from the following link.

TICKETS

Tickets are priced at:
Adults - £12
Students - £8
Child (16 & under) - £6

Further information can be found on Durham's Fan Guide page on their website.

Related

2026-27/Womens/Miscellaneous/GettyImages-2190219853_wdwcqn

Women's 2026/27 Subway Players Cup fixtures confirmed

Women's Team
2026-27/Womens/Signings/Laura Hughes/IMG_8776_efk0wv

Women welcome Laura Hughes as fifth summer signing

Women's Team