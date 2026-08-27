Published:
Women's opening day Durham tickets on sale
Southampton FC Women will head to Durham on the opening day of the 2026/27 season, with tickets available now.
The Barclays Women's Super League 2 action kicks off with a long away trip for Simon Parker's side, who head to Maiden Castle on Sunday 6th September, with a 12pm kick-off.
Travelling supporters are able to purchase tickets via the hosts' ticketing site from the following link.
TICKETS
Tickets are priced at:
Adults - £12
Students - £8
Child (16 & under) - £6
Further information can be found on Durham's Fan Guide page on their website.