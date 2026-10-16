Women's October 2026 international round-up

Southampton FC Women had six first team players on duty during an October international break that included debuts and World Cup qualifying action.

Most of the action on the pitch came in the Young Lionesses camp, as Megan Collett featured for England's Under-23s in the defence of their WU23s European Competition title.

Despite a 2-0 defeat against Norway, Saints' vice-captain played the full 90 minutes in York.

Elsewhere, 17-year-old midfielder Saffia Rae made her debut for the Under-19s in their final game of UEFA Women's U19 EUROs first qualifying round.

The youngster was on the bench as England lost against Denmark and drew with Switzerland, but was called upon for the final half an hour of a dominant 6-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina for her international debut at that level.

Rae's afternoon got even better, as she assisted the fourth goal of the game when she teed up Manchester United's Jess Anderson to finish.

Saffia Rae (#16) on England Under-19s duty. (Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic - The FA/Getty Images)

In senior action, goalkeeper Grace Moloney was in the Republic of Ireland squad as they got the job done in professional style in the first round of FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying play-off.

Moloney didn't feature in either game, but was a part of the squad who ran out 12-0 winners on aggregate against Kazakhstan to set up a crucial final play-off against Poland.

Fellow goalkeeper Alina Santos was called up to New Zealand's training camp for a double header of fixtures against Panama, which were unfortunately cancelled due to safety concerns after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in the country; all the players returned home safely, with another set of international camp training sessions under their belts.

Abbie Ferguson featured in Scotland's Under-23s squad for another camp, as her side were beaten by strong opposition in Germany and the Netherlands in two friendly contests.

Finally, young striker Jessie Archibald earned her first call-up for a history making training camp with Wales' Under-23s. The 16-year-old enjoyed a positive week in Cymru's first-ever camp for that age group.