Women's League Cup Preview: West Ham vs Saints

Southampton FC Women face Women's Super League side West Ham United in their final Women's League Cup Group C game on Wednesday.

THE MATCH

West Ham United vs Saints

Women's League Cup

Chigwell Construction Stadium

Wednesday 11th November, 7pm

Saints will be keen to bounce back from last weekend's disappointing exit from the Adobe Women's FA Cup, but face a tough test in their first competitive meeting with the Hammers.

Remi Allen's side were beaten in the first Group C game, but a resounding 4-0 win over Portsmouth - which included a hat-trick from Emma Thompson and another derby goal for Meg Collett - saw them leap up to second in the Group C standings.

A first ever qualification from the group stages would need Saints to better London City Lionesses' result elsewhere, and rely on permutations from around the other groups in order to reach the quarter-final stage.

Saints impressed in their last Women's League Cup outing. (Photos: Chris Moorhouse)

West Ham top the group after two high-scoring wins from their opening two group games, and come into the game after an impressive 5-2 victory over Crystal Palace in the WSL on Sunday.

Rehanne Skinner’s side know they just need to avoid defeat to seal their progression to the quarter-final stage, after beating Portsmouth 6-1 and London City Lionesses 4-1 so far.

Elsewhere, they currently sit eighth in the WSL after sealing their second league victory at the weekend.

WEDNESDAY'S OFFICIALS

Referee: Amy Fearn

Assistant Referee: Nicoleta Bria

Assistant Referee: Maya Korpal

Fourth Official: Peter Wilson

MANAGER PREVIEW

"There's going to be a lot of changes." admitted Remi Allen, speaking in her preview for the midweek cup clash.

"We're bringing in a lot of our Under-21s as well, which is an unbelievable experience for them being in and around the first team in training and on a game day as well, and obviously up against top opposition.

"So yeah, there'll be changes, but we're going into the game to try and be difficult to beat. I know we've got quality going the other way and if it clicks that's great, but ultimately it'll be a learning opportunity for a lot of players tomorrow."

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

West Ham have advised that no parking is available at Chigwell Construction Stadium - street parking in the local area is available, but motorists should take note of restrictions.

The following travel advice has been issued by the hosts:

The most convenient way to reach Chigwell Construction Stadium is by public transport - Dagenham East station on the London Underground's District line is situated about 500 metres from the ground.

On exiting the station, turn left, and the ground is on Victoria Road, which is the fifth turning on the left-hand side after about 400 metres. You will see the stadium at the end of the cul-de-sac.

For those travelling by bus, fans can take the 103 from either Romford railway station, which is served by Greater Anglia, TfL's Elizabeth line, and London Overground, or Rainham station, which is served by c2c rail services. The 103 has stops on both sides of Rainham Road South, just north of Victoria Road.

Supporters using public transport are advised to check their journeys before they travel, using resources such as TfL’s Journey Planner and the TfL Go app. Supporters may also wish to visit the National Rail website if travelling on the rail network.

CAN’T MAKE IT ON WEDNESDAY?

Wednesday's game will be live streamed on the Barclays Women's Super League YouTube channel, with coverage starting just before kick-off.

There will be also be live coverage and plenty of behind-the-scenes access on our dedicated social media accounts, with full match highlights to follow on Monday:

