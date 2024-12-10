Remi Allen highlights squad effort needed for West Ham clash

Southampton FC Women’s Head Coach Remi Allen admitted there will be "a lot of changes" to her side ahead of their Women's League Cup game against West Ham in the midst of a three-game week to end the calendar year.

Speaking in her preview of Wednesday's final Group C game, Allen shared some early team news with the game falling in between FA Cup defeat and a trip to fourth-placed London City Lionesses in the league.

"We have a really small squad, so to play three games in a week - and the three games that we've got are quite tough - so there's going to be a lot of changes." she said.

"We're bringing in a lot of our Under-21s as well, which is an unbelievable experience for them being in and around the first team in training and on a game day as well, and obviously up against top opposition.

"So yeah, there'll be changes, but we're going into the game to try and be difficult to beat. I know we've got quality going the other way and if it clicks that's great, but ultimately it'll be a learning opportunity for a lot of players tomorrow."

Ahead of the club's first-ever meeting against Women's Super League side West Ham, Saints' boss highlighted the quick turnaround in her side's preparation.

"It'll be a different experience, but a good one as you always want to bounce back when you've lost a game - the fact we've got another one quite quick is nice.

"The focus has just turned to West Ham very quickly, obviously a really tight turnaround, so preparation's been really short but we've trained today and the players look excited and ready to go - it'll be a good test.

"I think you always want to test yourself against sides in leagues above you," she added, speaking about Wednesday's WSL opponents, "to have that is a great opportunity for the players that we have in the building.

"[The WSL] is where we want to be so it's a marker to go and play against them, and for our Under-21 players coming in, it's probably a baptism of fire, but ultimately that's where they want to be and you've got to deal with these situations - they've come in and trained really well so it'll be an exciting affair for them.

"Obviously we weren't happy with the weekend, with the performance and individual performances, so it's about going and showcasing yourself and trying where possible to deliver the game plan that's been given to them."