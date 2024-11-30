Saints travel to WSL side West Ham in Women's League Cup

Southampton FC Women will contest their final Women's League Cup group stage game against Women's Super League opponents on Wednesday 11th December.

It will be the first competitive game against West Ham United, with a 7pm kick-off at the Chigwell Construction Stadium in Dagenham, East London.

Saints are second in the group on goal difference, with their WSL opponents top of the table in Group C.

Tickets are available to purchase for away supporters through the Southampton website, priced at just £6 for Adults, £4 for Over-65s and £2 for Under-18s.

BUY TICKETS