Women’s Kayla Rendell departs for Manchester United move

Southampton FC Women can confirm that goalkeeper Kayla Rendell has joined Women’s Super League side Manchester United on a permanent transfer.

Rendell makes the move to the top flight for an undisclosed fee, leaving Southampton after rising through the ranks from the club’s regional talent centre.

She joined at 15-years-old and became an integral part of the club’s journey to the Barclays Women’s Championship, before earning a major milestone as the first Saints player to receive a senior call-up to the England national team.

Since making her first team debut as a teenager, Rendell recorded 134 appearances for the club and scored once - a memorable FA Cup header that won the 2021/22 Goal of the Season award.

Kayla lifting the Women's National League trophy in the 2021/22 promotion season. (Photo: Isabelle Field)

Director of Women’s Football, Marieanne Spacey-Cale, said: “we wish Kayla all the best in this exciting next step of her career, although it’s sad to see her leave we are pleased to have helped her earn a top WSL move.

“As a club we are so proud to have played a big part in her journey, as she has developed alongside our progression every step of the way.

“It is also a major success story to have seen her earn a senior England call-up during her time with us, which is a testament to her hard work and ability, and we all hope to see her succeed further in the rest of her career.”

Southampton Football Club would like to thank Kayla for her efforts over the years and wish her all the best for the future.