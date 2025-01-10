Siobhan Wilson arrives as Women's second January addition

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of Siobhan Wilson on loan from Birmingham City.

The versatile left-sided player, who can play at full-back and further forward, joins from Barclays Women’s Championship rivals Birmingham City for the remainder of the season.

After suffering an ACL injury against Saints in April 2023, Wilson endured a year of rehab and recovery before returning to the pitch in March 2024 and earning a new contract with the league leaders.

A Jamaican international, "Shiv" has been with the Blues since 2022 after previously playing for both Crystal Palace and Charlton in England.

Elsewhere, her career has taken her to Europe with Málaga and Sassuolo after she left college football in the United States.

Looking to get further minutes during the remainder of the season, Wilson said "I’m excited to be here, it’s been nice to be around the girls and see the training facilities, so I’m excited to get started.

“For me it’s about getting consistency with game time and trying to get back on the pitch, I’m feeling good and ready. I want to help the team as much as I can, whether that’s providing assists or whatever I can do to add value.”

Women's Head Coach Remi Allen added: “We’re delighted to welcome Shiv to the side for the rest of the season, I know the type of character she is and she’ll bring some good energy to the squad on and off the pitch.

“It’s great to see her back fit and firing after her injury, and I’m excited to work with her for the rest of the campaign.”