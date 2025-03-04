Southampton FC Women had four current first team players in action during the first international break of the year.

The trio of Young Lionesses - Araya Dennis, Vivienne Lia, and Laila Harbert - featured for England Under-19s in the Albir Garden Tournament.

They suffered defeat against reigning UEFA Women’s U19 EURO champions Spain, but Harbert started to make her first appearance in the U19s age group; Lia also started as Dennis appeared off the bench.

In the second game, England picked up their first win of the calendar year in a 2-0 triumph over the USA, with Harbert again starting in midfield as Lia and Dennis were introduced off the bench together.

Finally, Lauren Smith's side rounded off the camp with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, and Saints' England trio returned to their opening game involvement as Harbert and Lia were in from the start with Dennis making it a hat-trick of substitute appearances.

Laila Harbert stepping out for England U19s. (Photo: Aitor Alcalde - The FA via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Saints' on loan defender Siobhan Wilson was back in the Jamaica squad as they faced Peru in a double header of fixtures.

The Reggae Girlz were victorious in both games, winning 2-0 and 3-2, with Wilson involved in both fixtures out in Lima.

Main image: Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images