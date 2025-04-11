It was a successful final international break of the season for Southampton FC Women's stars, with a pair of on-loan youngsters firing England to this summer's UEFA Women's U19 EUROs

In the final round of qualifying for this summer's youth international tournament in Poland, Vivienne Lia and Laila Harbert kept their place in the Under-19s Young Lionesses squad for three decisive games at St George's Park.

England powered through to the final tournament in style, starting with a 6-0 win over Belgium, in which Lia scored a first-half brace before Harbert scored a stunning long-range effort in the second half for her first goal at that age group.

The successful outing continued into the second as both of Saints' on-loan Arsenal youngsters started against Austria in a 5-1 win that sealed their qualification with a game to spare.

Individual brilliance from Lia saw her find the net once again for her third goal in two games.

England's youngsters rounded out their stunning camp by hitting double figures against Ukraine in a 10-0 win, in which Harbert made her third consecutive start with Lia rested.

Elsewhere, Saints' Welsh duo of Rachel Rowe and on-loan Alice Griffiths were in UEFA Women's Nations League action, as their preparations continue for their history-making debut EUROs campaign this summer.

The pair both featured as Rowe started and Griffiths came off the bench in a narrow 2-1 defeat against Denmark for their final match in Cardiff.

Cymru followed that up with a very impressive 1-1 draw away to Sweden, dubbed as one of the best in their history against the team ranked sixth in the FIFA world rankings.

In a positive end to her nation's April camp, Rowe was influential as she assisted Hannah Cain's equalising goal with a solo run in midfield and a defence-splitting pass to set up Leicester City's striker who provided the finish.

R🅰️chel Rowe 🪄



Back doing her thing on @Cymru duty 👏 pic.twitter.com/y0mbMdqGNM — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) April 9, 2025

Finally, back in the England set-up, Tara Bourne and Georgia Mullett featured for England's Under-23s as Saints' on-loan forward made her debut at that level for the Young Lionesses.

Mullett came on as a late sub in a 2-1 defeat against Spain and provided an assist on her debut with a teasing cross for London City Lionesses forward Isobel Goodwin who finished a consolation goal.

Both Bourne and Mullett were introduced off the bench in England's second game, as Emma Coates’ side rounded off their season with a well-earned 2-1 win over Belgium.

Main image: Nathan Stirk - The FA/Getty Images