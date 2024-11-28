Women's FA Cup third round against Bristol City women now available

Our home fixture against Bristol City Women in the third round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup is now on general sale.

Southampton FC Women host Bristol City Women in the Adobe Women's FA Cup third round. The fixture will be played at Silverlake Stadium on Sunday 8th December (1pm Kick-off) and is now on general sale for all fans. You can get your tickets here.

You can also get priority access for all home fixtures in all competitions by getting a Women's Team Half Season Ticket. For just £10 for Under-18s and £35 for Adults, a family of 2 adults and 2 children can enjoy 5 days out 5 big games at St Mary's for just £18 per game.

