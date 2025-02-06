Published:
Women's Team

Women's Injury Update: Rachel Brown and Rianna Dean

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Women's Team/Matchdays/Women's League Cup/20241003 Southampton vs London City Lionesses/CM_Southampton_FC_Women_v_London_City_Lionesses_016_pb7tra

Southampton FC Women's Rachel Brown and Rianna Dean will both be out of action for an extended period of time.

The club can unfortunately confirm that defender Rachel Brown suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Barclays Women's Championship fixture against Newcastle United.

Rachel will have the full support of everyone at the club as she begins the rehabilitation process, with everyone at Southampton wishing her the best during her recovery.

In addition, forward Rianna Dean has had a successful surgery after suffering an ankle injury, but she will also face an extended period on the sidelines as she undergoes her recovery.

Both Rachel and Rianna have the full support of the club's medical team, who are working together to ensure the best rehabilitation for their managed return.

Related

2024-25/Other/Stadiums/Women's/2179741378_ipjqgz

Saints set for Ashton Gate away day in Women's Championship

Women's Team
play

03:46

2024-25/Women's Team/Matchdays/Barclays Women's Championship/Video Thumbnails/CM_Southampton_FC_Women_v_Newcastle_United_Women_053_qnhi1j

Women's Highlights: Saints 2-2 Newcastle

Women's Team