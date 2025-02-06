Women's Injury Update: Rachel Brown and Rianna Dean

Southampton FC Women's Rachel Brown and Rianna Dean will both be out of action for an extended period of time.

The club can unfortunately confirm that defender Rachel Brown suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Barclays Women's Championship fixture against Newcastle United.

Rachel will have the full support of everyone at the club as she begins the rehabilitation process, with everyone at Southampton wishing her the best during her recovery.

In addition, forward Rianna Dean has had a successful surgery after suffering an ankle injury, but she will also face an extended period on the sidelines as she undergoes her recovery.

Both Rachel and Rianna have the full support of the club's medical team, who are working together to ensure the best rehabilitation for their managed return.