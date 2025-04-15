For the third consecutive season, Southampton FC Women’s Under-21s have reached the Hampshire FA Women’s Senior Cup final and will face AFC Bournemouth.

THE MATCH

AFC Bournemouth Women vs Southampton FC Women Under-21s

Hampshire FA Women’s Adopt South Senior Cup

Snows Stadium

Wednesday 16th April, 7:45pm BST

Buy tickets

This season's Adopt South Senior Cup final will remarkably be the third meeting in a row between AFC Bournemouth's first team and Saints' PGA Under-21s side.

Last season, Bournemouth retained the trophy with a 3-1 victory at Aldershot Town's EBB Stadium, with Kaylee Buckingham on the scoresheet for Saints for the second year in a row.

This campaign, Saints began with an incredible first round performance against AFC Varsity, in which they ran out 12-0 winners, before they beat Winchester City Flyers in the quarter-final with a 4-0 victory.

The youngsters then booked their place in the showpiece game with a 5-1 win over Sholing FC Women.

Congratulations to our Under-21s on reaching the @HampshireFA Senior Cup final for the third year in a row! ✨ pic.twitter.com/By1ptZYsfp — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) March 16, 2025

AFC Bournemouth play in the FA Women’s National League Division One - the fourth tier of the Women’s pyramid - and are on course for a second successive unbeaten league campaign.

This season they haven't lost a game in the league and were promoted as champions to the third tier, as well as winning the FA Women's National League Plate final to make it a double-winning season.

They began their reign as double-Hampshire Senior Cup holders with a bye against Southampton Women - The Sirens - and a bye against Bursledon FC in the quarter-finals.

The Cherries booked their place in the final with a 3-0 over Moneyfields.

WHAT KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?

Saints will step out in their yellow away kit for the cup final, despite returning to their regular home ground at Snows Stadium.



MANAGER’S NOTES

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's cup final, Saints' Under-21s Manager, Ben Cole looked ahead to the tough test under the lights that awaits his side.

"We’re really looking forward to the final, it’s a brilliant occasion and a great reward for the effort our squad has put in this season to reach another cup final.

"As an Under-21s team, we know we’re in for a tough game against AFC Bournemouth's First Team. They’ve had an outstanding season – winning their league and the Women’s National League Plate – and they deserve a lot of credit for that.

"They’ll rightly go into the game as favourites but we’ve got real belief in our group, we’ve shown that we have the fight and resilience to compete with senior opposition. We’ll play with physical courage, togetherness, and we won’t shy away from the challenge."

LAST MEETING

Saints battled hard with in last season's final but fell to a 3-1 defeat at Aldershot's EBB Stadium.

Kaylee Buckingham scored Saints' only goal of the game - her second in as many Hampshire Senior Cup finals - but it was the Cherries who took home the trophy for a second consecutive season.

TICKET DETAILS

Tickets for the fixture are available to purchase online, with an advance price of £10 for Adults and £5 for Over-65s and 10-16 year olds, with Under-13s going free if accompanied by an Adult.

On the day of the game the prices will change to £12 for Adults and £6 for Over-65s and 10-16 year olds.

BUY NOW

STREAMING INFORMATION

Can't make it to Totton? The game will be live streamed on Hampshire FA’s YouTube channel, with coverage starting roughly 20 minutes before kick-off.

LIVE COVERAGE

In addition, you can keep up to date and get behind-the-scenes access as the Under-21s take over our women’s dedicated social accounts:

Twitter/ X