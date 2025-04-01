Women's April 2025 International Guide

Southampton FC Women will have six first team players in international action during April.

Five of Saints' squad, along with one player out on loan, have been selected to represent their nations during the second international break of the year.

Following her return from injury, Rachel Rowe will join back up with the Wales squad alongside Alice Griffiths who keeps her spot whilst on loan with Durham.

Wales will face Denmark and Sweden in the UEFA Women's Nations League, as they continue to build up to this summer's momentous EURO 2025 campaign.

In the England set-up, Vivienne Lia and Laila Harbert have kept their places in the Under-19s squad as the Young Lionesses host the final round of qualifying for the 2025 UEFA Women's U19 EUROs.

England will play Belgium, Austria, and Ukraine at St. George's Park, with only the group winners making it to the finals in Poland in June.

EUROs qualification is on the cards for England U19s. (Photo: Aitor Alcalde - The FA via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Tara Bourne returns to the Under-23s side and will be joined in the squad by on-loan striker Georgia Mullett for her first call-up at that age-group.

The duo will compete in the finals of the newly formed WU23 European competition finals, look to secure the highest possible final ranking after missing out on qualification from Group B earlier in the campaign.

Here's the full run-down of when and where Saints' first team stars will be involved:

Wednesday 2nd April

Vivienne Lia, Laila Harbert - England U19s vs Belgium U19s (WU19 EUROs qualifying) - 2pm BST

Thurdsay 3rd April

Tara Bourne, Georgia Mullett - Spain U23s vs England U23s (WU19 European competition) - 6pm BST



Friday 4th April

Rachel Rowe, Alice Griffiths - Wales vs Denmark (UEFA Women's EURO Nations League), 7:15pm BST

Saturday 5th April

Vivienne Lia, Laila Harbert - England U19s vs Austria U19s (WU19 EUROs qualifying) - 2pm BST



Sunday 6th April

Tara Bourne, Georgia Mullett - Sweden or Belgium U23s vs England U23s (WU19 European competition) - TBC depending on match one



Tuesday 8th April

Vivienne Lia, Laila Harbert - England U19s vs Ukraine U19s (WU19 EUROs qualifying) - 2pm BST

Rachel Rowe, Alice Griffiths - Sweden vs Wales (UEFA Women's EURO Nations League), 6pm BST